Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: After bad September rain, it's harvest time

From a hot summer with drought conditions in August, things really changed rapidly. I remember wishing for some rain in late August, and thankfully we got some gentle precipitation. The only problem was it kept on coming throughout most of September. Our weather station in the Fosterville Vineyard recorded 6.6 inches of rain for the month!

The rain was spread out throughout the Finger Lakes, with some areas getting more than others. With the warm summer, the grapes started to ripen early, a good thing, with smaller berry weights due to lack of rain during development. Many early-ripening varieties were picked in August and early September. Adding lots of rain toward the end of the season, along with colder temperatures and high humidity, is a bad thing!

These conditions are great for developing botrytis and sour rot. Botrytis is a fungus (mold) that develops on the grape clusters, turning them red-brown and causing the berries to shrivel up. Sour rot is a disease that can occur from heavy rains around harvest, causing the grape berries to swell up and crack, allowing fruit flies, yellowjackets, wasps and other bugs to feed on the fruit and spreading the disease from vine to vine. As the grapes rot, they develop a sour vinegar smell. This is all bad news for growers and winemakers.

Many vineyard managers and winemakers are harvesting the late-ripening grape varieties a bit earlier than they normally do to minimize the disease damage. Based upon the harvesting and winemaking we have been doing so far, we are finding smaller-sized clusters and a reduction in yield per acre. The good news is that the grape sugar and acid levels are pretty good because of the warm weather earlier in the season, and as soon as we get a break in the rain we can get back out and finish harvest.

As for winemaking, we have already brought in the early ripening Cayuga white grape, and just now are beginning to bring in our red grapes. Finally, we will finish up with the riesling grapes. We crush our white wine grapes then immediately press out the juice into stainless steel tanks and begin fermentation. We like to do fermentation of white wines slowly at a cool temperature to retain the light fruit flavors and aromas. This process could take several weeks or longer.

For red wines here at CJS Vineyards, we do them in a dry to semi-dry style, first crushing the grapes and fermenting them with the skins for about one to two weeks before pressing them out. The skins provide the beautiful red wine color and tannins, allowing the wines to age and be drinkable for years. We want our red wines to ferment fast and furious and achieve higher temperatures, which will improve the red wine color!

Rosé wines are produced by using red grapes and processing them like white grapes, with minimal skin contact so you get a light pink to darker salmon-colored wine, low in tannins. After the primary fermentation is complete, we do a secondary malolactic fermentation on some of our wines. This process reduces the overall acidity by changing the malic acid in grapes, which is tart, into lactic acid, which is softer on the palate. It also reduces some of the fruity aromas while improving the feel of the wine in your mouth. This process can take several weeks and requires a temperature of approximately 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Did you know the United States wine industry will generate more than $276 billion in economic activity for the American economy in 2022? This was recently announced in Washington, D.C., by Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Washington) and Mike Thompson (D-California), co-chairs of the Congressional Wine Caucus. This amount includes 10,637 wine producers, with 119,520 acres of vineyards and 1.84 million jobs! The New York state wine industry, including our Finger Lakes vineyards and wineries, are a growing part of this agricultural economy.

Now is the time to stop by and check out your local vineyards and wineries, and see how grapes are harvested and how wine is made.