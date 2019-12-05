It’s hard to believe November is over, and 2019 has only a few more weeks left! It was a bit of a strange November: The first few weeks the temperature was below normal, even quite cold at times. A snowstorm followed, then a week or two of normal to above average temperatures, and we even saw 60 degrees just before Thanksgiving. Much better than last year when it was 1 degree on Black Friday. Mother Nature is always messing with us!
We still have some vineyard work to do this year to help the grapevines get through the upcoming winter weather. All of our vines are on grafted root stock, and below-zero temperatures can affect the graft union. Grafted vines exposed to sub-zero temperatures can develop a disease called “crown gall” that enters through the graft area and can kill the vine over several years.
Most Finger Lakes vineyards pull soil up around the graft area; this is called “hilling up.” The soil acts as insulation and protects the graft during the winter, then in the spring, the dirt is pulled back down away from the vine to prevent root growth from above the graft. Some vineyards, including ours, use straw to accomplish the same thing. This insulating straw layer protects the vine graft, and we find we find this method less labor-intensive and more cost-conscious.
An added bonus is that as the straw deteriorates, it provides organic matter back into the vineyard. All of the pomace (leftover grape skins, seed and stems from the winemaking process) from this year is piled up outdoors and allowed to decompose over the winter and then is spread back into the vineyard in the spring as another source of organic mulch.
Most of our winemaking from this year’s harvest is behind us, with the wines now aging in tanks and barrels. For the wines we produced from this year’s harvest, we have one more major step to accomplish. We will cold-stabilize (chill-proof) our wines; this is a process where the young wines are chilled to just above the freezing point for an extended period. This allows potassium bitartrate, a naturally occurring substance in grapes, to precipitate out of the wine at the colder temperatures, reducing the wine’s acidity.
Wines of about 12% alcohol by volume (typical table wine) freeze at about 22 degrees Fahrenheit. In large winemaking operations, this can be accomplished by refrigerated tanks, but at our small winery, we move the wine to an outdoor insulated barn in the cold weather and keep a heater available to maintain the temperature above the wines' freezing point. The wine at the low temperature is then pumped back into a tank in the winery, while the tartrates remain in the bottom of the tank outside. The cold winters in the Finger Lakes region allow this method to work for us with less electrical consumption.
This fall was a very busy time in winery tasting rooms throughout the Finger Lakes, with lots of visitors from all over Northeast traveling to and through the area. Soon, the holiday season will be upon us, celebrating Hanukkah and Christmas, and then we'll ring in the new year 2020. Wines are a great complement to our holiday parties and dinners, and they make terrific gifts, too!
What wines to choose for the holidays? For parties, you can start off with a sparkling wine, light rosé or white with appetizers, possibly a semi-dry Riesling. If turkey, chicken or duck is the main course, try serving a dry Riesling, chardonnay or pinot noir. If beef or lamb is your meal, maybe a hardier red, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, chambourcin or baco noir. For a vegan spread, try a Riesling, Cayuga white or pinot noir. For a more robust dish, a Frontenac or cabernet. Desserts can be enjoyed with a sweeter wine, port style, ice wine or Concord-based wine, or to be different, experiment with a dry wine to accompany a sweet dish.
If you’re buying wine for a gift, try and find out the preferences of your recipient. If you can’t, it may be best to choose a semi-dry to semi-sweet wine that will appeal to most wine drinkers. Or, better yet, choose a gift certificate to your local winery, and they can taste wines before they purchase.
I’ll be back next year with more winemaking and grape-growing information from the Finger Lakes. Meanwhile, have a great holiday season. Happy Hanukkah, merry Christmas and Happy New Year!