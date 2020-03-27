Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: An unusually unpredictable spring

What a difference a month makes. Spring is here (71 degrees Fahrenheit outside on March 20), but unfortunately, so is a virus pandemic. Mother Nature and the vines do not wait for anyone or anything. As the coronavirus has spread throughout the world, we’re out in our vineyards finishing up pruning and tying our grapevines to the trellis wire. With a fairly mild March, I’m thinking we may have an early “bud break” this year. The buds break open after winter dormancy. Dormancy means a period of time the vines experience temperatures between 30 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit or lower; only then can the vine start a new season of growth. This is why grapevines don’t grow in tropical climates. If the vines wake up early, we have to be careful of spring frosts that could damage the new leaves and buds. Growing grapes in the Finger Lakes is always challenging.

I was able to attend two days of the BEV (Business, Enology and Viticulture) NY 2020 conference and trade show in Rochester on Feb. 27-28. The conference was very well-attended, even with a typical blustery snow storm in the middle of it. I got to see many old friends, winemakers, winery owners, Cornell professors and the Cornell Cooperative Extension staff. For the Enology Day (winemaking) there were presentations about diversification and domestication of yeast — did you know archaeological samples of yeast fermenting grapes have been found dating back to 6,000 B.C.! We heard about winery sanitation and cleaning protocols. Winemakers know sanitation is critical for producing excellent wine, and today we’re hearing about sanitation and cleaning protocols for combating the spread of COVID-19. The viticulture (grape growing) day topics included: powdery mildew (a bad fungus for grape vines), and experiments using ultraviolet light to combat the fungus. There was a panel discussion about biologically based pest management programs that do not use chemical-based sprays. There was a follow-up presentation about the spotted lanternfly, the newest pest to enter the Northeast. There are many infested counties in Pennsylvania, but fortunately no live lanternflies have made it up into the Finger Lakes. Lots of good information was presented and there was a large trade show of vendors to the wine and grape industry that seems to be getting bigger each year. I talked to new potential oak barrel suppliers, cork manufacturers and vineyard equipment makers, and I bought some twist ties that we use in the vineyard to attach the newly pruned grapevine canes to the trellis wire. I had lunch with some fellow winemakers and several students from Finger Lakes Community College and Cornell University all enrolled in the viticulture and enology programs at the schools. It’s nice to see many young people interested in the wine and grape industry, as our occupation is a big contributor to the New York state economy. All in all, it was really good experience.