Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Cold weather and coronavirus

Well, we had some warm weather at the end of March, going out like a lamb! Early April was mild, but at mid-month we had unseasonably cold weather and snow. And Mother Nature has let the coronavirus run rampant through parts of our country and the world. Reading recent wine industry wine blogs (not many trade magazines anymore), it seems that tasting room sales throughout our country are suffering, but online sales have picked up a bit since the state-wide stay-at-home and “pause” strategies have been put in place. It looks like the earliest we may see wine tasting resume at the wineries in New York is mid-May or a later date. Many Finger Lakes wineries have adopted curbside, social distancing pickup for wine, and we here at CJS Vineyards want to thank all the folks who have called and ordered wine and picked it up in our driveway. Finger Lakes wineries really appreciate the support of local people to help get us through this pandemic. We and many other wineries have also implemented reduced-rate shipping for wines. So, if you’re stuck at home, call your favorite winery and get some local wine delivered to your door to get you through the pause!