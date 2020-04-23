Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Cold weather and coronavirus

Well, we had some warm weather at the end of March, going out like a lamb! Early April was mild, but at mid-month we had unseasonably cold weather and snow. And Mother Nature has let the coronavirus run rampant through parts of our country and the world. Reading recent wine industry wine blogs (not many trade magazines anymore), it seems that tasting room sales throughout our country are suffering, but online sales have picked up a bit since the state-wide stay-at-home and “pause” strategies have been put in place. It looks like the earliest we may see wine tasting resume at the wineries in New York is mid-May or a later date. Many Finger Lakes wineries have adopted curbside, social distancing pickup for wine, and we here at CJS Vineyards want to thank all the folks who have called and ordered wine and picked it up in our driveway. Finger Lakes wineries really appreciate the support of local people to help get us through this pandemic. We and many other wineries have also implemented reduced-rate shipping for wines. So, if you’re stuck at home, call your favorite winery and get some local wine delivered to your door to get you through the pause!
Most of our vineyard work is complete: pruning, tying and removing the pruned waste. There are still a few chores left, replacing vineyard posts that have exceeded their life cycle, and fixing any of the trellis wires that need repair. We are starting to see the beginning of a new grape-growing season; the buds on a grapevine are covered by some soft scales (kind of like fish scales) that fall off as the weather warms, allowing the buds to begin to open. Typically, the buds will swell, then in early May burst open and begin new leaf growth. That’s the time we hope to be frost-free to prevent damage to the vines from the cold. At the end of April, we will plant new grapevines to fill in holes in the vineyard, where we have lost vines in the past year.
Winery work continues. We had a bottling campaign at the end of March and put our 2019 pinot noir rosé and a semi-sweet red wine in the bottle, just in time for the upcoming warm weather. We have bottling planned for April and May to get more wine ready for the summer season.
I just read an interesting article on resveratrol, a compound in red wine that said alcoholic beverages can protect against viruses. The article in the American Journal of Epidemiology showed that alcohol-drinking consumers reduced their risk of getting the common cold, which is caused by a virus, by up to 85%. (Reference: Takkouche, B. et al., "Intake of Wine, Beer and Spirits and the Risk of Clinical Common Cold," American Journal of Epidemiology, 2002, Vol. 155, No. 9, pp. 853-858). Interesting — and I wonder what the effect red wine might have on the COVID-19. Maybe we’ll read about it in the future!
Our tasting room didn’t open in April, as it has for the last 17 years, due to the coronavirus, but when we can reopen, things will probably be different at least in the near term. Maybe for a while, only a certain amount of people can be in the tasting room at any one time, or possibly tasting by appointment? We’ll have to wait and see what guidance we get from Albany on our future, and how we can best serve and protect or customers and staff.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. Our tasting room is currently closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The winery is in operation, offering curbside pickup and shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!