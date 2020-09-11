Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Conditions ripe for good harvest

Well, it’s September already — where did the time go? The weather has cooperated with grape growers. It was warm and fairly dry, then there was just enough rain to keep a drought at bay! This year has been similar to 2016, the last really hot growing season we experienced. Our friends at the Finger Lakes Grape Program report a deficit of about 1.5 inches of rain for August, a trend that we have seen since April. The National Weather Service is predicting a warmer than average near-term forecast for the Northeast. All of this will allow the grape crop to be sweeter than average, and also lower in acidity. Total growing degree days as of Sept. 1 stood at 2,258, a really good number. Now we have to watch out for birds; they really enjoy ripe grapes, so netting went up at many vineyards this past month.

Most varieties are through veraison at this time, and some early ripening grapes are being picked for sparkling wine production. We here at CJS Vineyards are making final preparations for harvest. I finally got the seal replaced on our must pump; I’ve been talking about doing that for two months. We also had to repair the front axle on one of our tractors that lost a bearing and began leaking gear oil! Then a hydraulic line on the loader sprung a leak — there’s always something unexpected happening on the farm! All in all, we’ve tested and maintained the harvest equipment and expect to be very busy using it in the upcoming weeks. The first grapes we will see on the crush pad are probably Cayuga white, a French-American hybrid developed at Cornell in Geneva back in the 1950s, then we’ll pick the pinot noir, a Burgundy vinifera grape, in mid-September from our lake vineyard. Chambourcin, the French-American hybrid developed in France, should be ready in early October, followed by the vinifera grapes of Riesling and cabernet franc to end our growing season. Let’s hope it stays warm and relatively dry through Halloween.