Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Conditions ripe for good harvest

Well, it’s September already — where did the time go? The weather has cooperated with grape growers. It was warm and fairly dry, then there was just enough rain to keep a drought at bay! This year has been similar to 2016, the last really hot growing season we experienced. Our friends at the Finger Lakes Grape Program report a deficit of about 1.5 inches of rain for August, a trend that we have seen since April. The National Weather Service is predicting a warmer than average near-term forecast for the Northeast. All of this will allow the grape crop to be sweeter than average, and also lower in acidity. Total growing degree days as of Sept. 1 stood at 2,258, a really good number. Now we have to watch out for birds; they really enjoy ripe grapes, so netting went up at many vineyards this past month.
Most varieties are through veraison at this time, and some early ripening grapes are being picked for sparkling wine production. We here at CJS Vineyards are making final preparations for harvest. I finally got the seal replaced on our must pump; I’ve been talking about doing that for two months. We also had to repair the front axle on one of our tractors that lost a bearing and began leaking gear oil! Then a hydraulic line on the loader sprung a leak — there’s always something unexpected happening on the farm! All in all, we’ve tested and maintained the harvest equipment and expect to be very busy using it in the upcoming weeks. The first grapes we will see on the crush pad are probably Cayuga white, a French-American hybrid developed at Cornell in Geneva back in the 1950s, then we’ll pick the pinot noir, a Burgundy vinifera grape, in mid-September from our lake vineyard. Chambourcin, the French-American hybrid developed in France, should be ready in early October, followed by the vinifera grapes of Riesling and cabernet franc to end our growing season. Let’s hope it stays warm and relatively dry through Halloween.
With this warm summer and the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, it’s been a tough year for wineries and vineyards. I would expect many grapes will remain unsold this year due to the lack of wine sales during the lockdown period of March through June. Restaurants that are big consumers of local wine are struggling at lower capacity levels in their facilities, but I’ve heard things are gradually improving, so maybe wine sales will improve in the fall.
August brought in lots of visitors to our tasting room, both local folks and guests from downstate, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New England. People were really happy to be out and about after many months of COVID-19 hibernation, or essential business workers finally getting some vacation. Guests were all comfortable with the cleaning and sanitation practices used in Finger Lakes wineries, and enjoyed wine tasting and learning about the grape growing and winemaking practices.
We still have a few weeks of summer remaining, and the weatherman is predicting a nice fall, so take a ride and check out your local wineries. You’ll soon see grape harvesting and winemaking in full swing. It’s also helpful to call ahead and check the winery's tasting room hours and any changes to their wine tasting venues.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment, with tastings on the hour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment on weekdays. The winery also offers curbside pickup and wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.
