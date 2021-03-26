Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Early warmth not so nice for wineries

That’s fairly warm for mid-March; we don’t want it too warm for an extended period this early in the growing season. The grape vines are still dormant and we’d like a gradual warming trend through spring, with bud break occurring in May. If the buds come out too soon, there is a good chance for spring frost damage, and that’s not good. Hard freezes that can occur in April would kill off any early green growth and damage the crop. So let’s hope Mother Nature is kind to us.

We’re out in our vineyards lowering the moveable catch wires that we use on our trellis system. It’s quite a job, as they’re always entangled with the vine’s growth from last year. Next, we check the wire tension and fasteners holding the wire on the vineyard line posts, and then pruning begins.

We do “balanced pruning," a technique based on the size, age and variety of the vine. Typically, we remove about 80% of the buds from last year’s growth. We leave enough buds to produce a good green canopy to support the fruit. We don’t want too many buds, as this will cause a large underdeveloped crop, or too few buds will produce a small crop with excess canopy vegetation. We estimate the first few vines and then weigh the pruned wood to determine how many buds to retain. Our formula for a vine is to leave 20 buds for the first pound of pruned wood, and an additional 20 buds for the second pound of pruned wood. Therefore, if we weighed 1.5 pounds of prunings off one vine, we would leave 30 buds on that vine. After pruning, we will tie the remaining canes (wood) to the trellis system to help support the crop and position it for the upcoming growing season.