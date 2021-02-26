Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: February cold, and the nuts and bolts of bottling

I think I jinxed us in my last column about this uneventful winter in the Finger Lakes. In February we had some real snow, maybe 2 feet, then mid-month the old polar vortex showed up. We recorded minus 1 degree Fahrenheit early in the morning of Feb. 13 in our Fosterville vineyard, but fortunately that was a single episode, with temperatures moderating quickly, but still cold. I guess the old saying, “if you don’t like the weather in central New York, wait five minutes and it’ll change” holds true!
I attended a webinar recently, the Eastern Viticulture and Enology Forum, about production practices affecting fruit quality in cold, hardy “Minnesota” cultivars. Most wine grapes in the Finger Lakes are either vitis vinifera (the old world European native grapevines) such as Riesling, chardonnay, cabernet franc and French-American hybrids (interspecific crosses between American grape species and the vitis vinifera grapes, such as chambourcin, baco noir and Cayuga white). The trouble with these grapes is they don’t tolerate cold winters. The European varieties don’t fare well below minus 8; at these temperatures the buds die off, leaving the vine fruitless for the year. The French-American hybrids are a little better; some can withstand minus 15 before winter damage sets in. Native American grapes, like Concord and Niagara, can be hardy down to minus 20, but they are typically not used to produce dry or semi-dry table wines.
Back around 1975, the University of Minnesota began a grape breeding program and has developed some hybrid grapes that can withstand temperatures between minus 30 to minus 40! Two of these hybrids are named Marquette and Frontenac, with some growing in the Finger Lakes and northern New York. Maybe you’ve had wines made from these grapes. The webinar discussed growing practices to improve the quality of the fruit, resulting in a better wine. Here at CJS Vineyards, we’ve used both the Marquette and Frontenac grapes from a local Cayuga County grower, and have produced some really nice dry barrel-aged red wines!
I’ve signed up to attend the BEVNY 2021 (Business, Enology, Viticulture) Conference March 3-5, to be presented online with a new format this year. Each day there will be three two-hour sessions, first about the business of wine, then a winemaking (enology) session and finally a grape growing (viticulture) session. Here are just a few of the things we’ll learn about: How to use technology to improve wine sales, best practices for operating in a COVID-19 environment, whether climate change will impact grape growing and winemaking in the Finger Lakes, and what new equipment and practices can help us make better wine. If you are interested in grape growing and winemaking, the program and registration information can be found on bevny.org.
With spring about three weeks away, we will start doing some bottling soon. We have several really nice barrel-aged red wines from 2018 that are ready to be bottled, and our rosé from the 2020 harvest will be next in line after that. Bottling means ordering the bottles and closures (in our case we use corks), then preparing the wines, racking them into tanks ready for the bottling line.
We are a small winery so we have a manual, semi-automatic bottling line, consisting of a six-spout stainless steel filling machine, an electric semi-automatic corking machine and a plate and frame filter used to filter some of our wines. Before bottling, much time is spent sanitizing the bottling line. This is very important because we often spend years making and aging a great wine, and we need to be sure it safely gets into the bottle. After the line is cleaned with steam or scalding hot water and sanitizing solution, the wine is pumped through the filter and up to a holding tank that gravity-feeds the filling machine. Bottles come off the filler and are placed one at a time into the corker, then into the cardboard case. With an experienced three-person crew, we can do 30 cases per hour. Labeling and capsule application is done by hand at a later date. Bigger wineries have automated bottling lines and can bottle hundreds of cases per hour, labels and all!
Here in the Finger Lakes, we have over 100 wineries of all sizes, from little guys like us with a capacity of 1,000 cases per year to large producers with 30,000-plus annual case production. So if the weather is good, get out and check out what’s happening at the world-class wineries in your backyard.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment. The winery also offers curbside pickup and direct wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.