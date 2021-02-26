Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: February cold, and the nuts and bolts of bottling

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve signed up to attend the BEVNY 2021 (Business, Enology, Viticulture) Conference March 3-5, to be presented online with a new format this year. Each day there will be three two-hour sessions, first about the business of wine, then a winemaking (enology) session and finally a grape growing (viticulture) session. Here are just a few of the things we’ll learn about: How to use technology to improve wine sales, best practices for operating in a COVID-19 environment, whether climate change will impact grape growing and winemaking in the Finger Lakes, and what new equipment and practices can help us make better wine. If you are interested in grape growing and winemaking, the program and registration information can be found on bevny.org.

With spring about three weeks away, we will start doing some bottling soon. We have several really nice barrel-aged red wines from 2018 that are ready to be bottled, and our rosé from the 2020 harvest will be next in line after that. Bottling means ordering the bottles and closures (in our case we use corks), then preparing the wines, racking them into tanks ready for the bottling line.