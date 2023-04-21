At CJS Vineyards we finished our late winter pruning around the middle of March, removing several pounds of last year’s growth from every vine. We leave four or five canes (branches) on each vine to produce this year’s crop. We will burn the wood we removed to prevent any fungus that over-wintered from impacting the upcoming new growth.

We have tied the canes onto the trellis wires in a vertical shoot positioning system. This system trains up the canopy in a vertical narrow curtain with the fruit hanging below on the cordon wire. This allows good exposure to the sun and improves airflow through the fruiting area. We also have two movable catch wires on each side of the rows that are raised up during the growing season to maintain a vertical growth pattern. When the vines grow higher than the top movable wire, we “hedge” (lop off excessive growth with shears) the canopy to prevent the growth from falling over and shading the fruit. This system also helps us during the season when we want to thin grape clusters to prevent over-cropping. It also makes it easier to remove excess leaves right around the grape bunches to allow more exposure to the sun.

I attended BEVNY (Business, Enology, Viticulture) 2023 conference at the end of March in Syracuse and online. This gathering was hosted by Cornell's Enology Extension Lab, the Finger Lakes Grape Program and the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. There were three days of speakers, seminars and workshops on all aspects of grape growing, winemaking and the business of running these operations. We learned some interesting stuff! One presentation by a well-known wine critic/writer said that “cool climate wine is the future." Cool climate wine is exactly what we produce here in the Finger Lakes, unlike other areas of our country and worldwide, which have warmer climates and make heavier, higher-alcohol wines. Cool climate wines are typically riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet franc, chambourcin and many other hybrid grapes. These wines tend to be lower in alcohol, around 10-13 % alcohol by volume, and are really food-friendly, pairing with all different types of cuisine!

There was an excellent seminar on the “Wood of New York” about wine barrels produced here in New York state from white oak. Barrels were used as containers as far back as 500 B.C. because they were easy to handle in transportation. Oak barrels for wine became popular in the U.S. after World War II. As white oak is in decline in the U.S., some other woods are being used, including acacia for white wine, black cherry for red wines (Amarone in Italy) and sugar maple for bourbons. Details of proper cleaning and sanitizing of barrels were also discussed.

In the vineyard, we also talked about how winemaking is farming — to make great wines you need to start with great grapes! There were updates on the spotted lantern fly and what to do if this bug makes it up to the Finger Lakes. Bio pesticides are another important topic; these are pesticides derived from natural materials like plants, bacteria and minerals. There looks to be much interest in these for future use in our area.

On the last day we had a presentation by WineAmerica.org that stated that in 2022, the United States wine industry had an impact of $276 billion on the country’s economy! New York now has over 470 wineries, in 59 out of 60 counties statewide. Right here in Cayuga County we have 12 wineries that bring in many visitors year-round from all over the country, and often people from around the world. So now that the nice weather has arrived, take a trip to a local winery, check out how the vineyards look before the vines start growing and taste some of the up-and-coming cool climate wines produced right here in our part of the Finger Lakes!