Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Going, going, gone!

The 2022 harvest is over. At CJS Vineyards, we finished pressing our last grapes in early October.

Overall, the grape quality this year was excellent. However, the yields were down significantly. The hot summer with near-drought conditions through August, then an excessively wet September, made for a wild ride in Finger Lakes vineyards and wineries. Suddenly harvest was upon us, and things happened really fast. Every year brings new adventures to grape growing here in the Finger Lakes. At least we did not have to deal with wildfires like our brethren in California, and Australia growers had serious flooding in some of the winemaking areas. Grape growing around the world is always challenging!

Then we must deal with everyday issues. For all the equipment maintenance and preharvest planning I did, things still happen. After crushing our first load of grapes this year (Cayuga white), smoke started coming out of the motor control box on the crushing/destemming machine — not a good thing! Fortunately, it was after we finished the load, and I was able to remove the motor and drive up to Weedsport to get it repaired. A few days later, just in time for our next variety to crush, we were back in business. Thank you, Weedsport Electric Motors Inc.!

Well, we finally got it done here in the Finger Lakes. Talking with other local grape growers and winemakers, last winter’s cold episodes caused more damage than we expected, resulting in shortages of some vinifera (old world European varieties, riesling, cabernet, chardonnay, pinot noir) grapes. Hybrid (Cayuga, chambourcin, Marquette, marechal foch) grapes did well with not as much winter damage, as they can survive lower winter temperatures. The good news is the 2021 harvest was larger than normal, so the smaller 2022 harvest was not as bad as it could have been. I guess Mother Nature kind of evens things out. Then October was drier and warmer than usual. If we could have traded October for September things would have been easier, but it’s all history now.

Grapevines are now shutting down, reaching the end of their life cycle — “senescence,” defined as "deterioration with age." The leaves turn yellow then reddish-brown, and after a heavy rain, brisk winds and a hard freeze the leaves fall off, leaving a bare gray vineyard. It’s kind of sad for a grape grower after all the work you did during the year: dormant pruning, tying the canes onto the trellis, watching bud break, leaf growth, flowering, cluster development, canopy growth throughout the season, leaf pulling, trellis adjustment, hedging, then ripening and finally harvest. Eight months flew by, and we are going to start the cycle all over in about four months.

In the winery, we are watching over this year’s fermentation and when complete, we “rack” the new wines. Racking is a process of moving wines from the fermentation tank to a new tank, leaving the fermentation sediment in the tank bottom behind. This allows the wines to clear naturally. We are in the process of bottling our white wines from 2021, and our reds from 2019. With the early harvest this year, many of our dry reds went into tanks temporarily until we can empty the 2020 red wines from the barrels and replace them with the 2022 new reds. Typically, we age our dry red wines approximately two years in oak barrels. We will fill the barrels about four times, and after eight years we replace the barrels with new ones. Barrel aging is done to soften the tannins in the wines and add a bit of oak flavor. So we get a few new barrels every year.

In October at CJS Vineyards, we had visitors from the Auburn History Club. The weather was great as we walked through the vineyard and toured the winery, then we ended in the tasting room sampling our wines. With the holidays quickly approaching, this is a great time to visit local Finger Lakes wineries and stock up for your upcoming holiday gifts and celebrations!