Here we are in 2020, only about four months away from bud break. The weather the second half of December was mild, to say the least: a bit of snow, some single-digit temperatures and then, just between Christmas and New Year's Eve, a warm-up with a few 50-degree days! You never know what Mother Nature will throw at us wine grape growers here in the Finger Lakes!
We were finally able to get the grapevine grafts covered with straw about mid-December. You may remember that the straw layer protects the vine graft from sub-zero temperatures, minimizing the chance of the disease crown gall from developing. This disease is quite unique in nature, as it is a pathogenic agrobacteria. The agrobacterium is often found in agricultural soils. Once it invades the vine through the graft union, it transfers a tumor-inducing material into the DNA of the grapevine, which will slowly kill the vine.
The agrobacterium is the only known organism capable of inter-kingdom DNA transfer. So this is a really bad disease we try hard to prevent. As small vineyard managers, we will wait until the coldest part of winter is behind us before we prune the dormant vines. This usually works out to be late March. But if you have a large vineyard with 20-plus acres, you have to start now to be sure to be done before the vines wake up from the winter dormancy.
Pruning grapevines is hard work; oftentimes you remove a few pounds of wood from each vine. Depending on the trellis system, you leave several canes from last year’s growth to fruit in the upcoming year. After the pruning is complete, you will then tie the canes to the trellis wires to promote future growth, and all this occurs when it’s cold and windy in the vineyard!
January is a quiet time in the winery. We are still working on the 2019 white wine cold stabilization and then will soon do the same for the 2019 red wines. This time of the year is also alcohol reporting season for the federal and state governments. Small wineries are fortunate to be able to report annually, whereas large wineries must report monthly. Wineries complete two reports for the feds: the first is a report of “wine premises operations,” where we report bulk and bottled wine inventories, sales and new production, wine used for tasting and testing, etc. Grapes harvested and purchased are also reported.
Information from this report allows us to complete our second report, the Federal Excise Tax Return. Every gallon of wine produced and sold is subject to a federal excise tax, which is dependent upon the alcohol content of the wine. The higher the alcohol, the higher the tax. We also have the New York state tax on wine to be completed every January; the format is similar to the federal return. New York also requires LLCs (limited liability companies), a business format that many wineries use, to file an annual form and pay an annual fee. If you have a sign advertising your business next to a state road, you also get to pay an annual fee to the state Department of Transportation.
So it’s a busy month doing excise tax and ancillary state tax paperwork. In the throes of a Finger Lakes winter, many winery tasting rooms now stay open year-round, while others will reduce their hours in the first quarter of the year, and some smaller wineries close the tasting room and only do tastings by appointment. So check first before you head out to do a wine tasting in the winter.
I’d like to wish all our readers a happy, healthy and prosperous 2020, and enjoy the beautiful Finger Lakes area and wineries in the new year!