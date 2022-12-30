Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Grapevine bud pruning and other winter priorities

Happy New Year to all our readers! Let us hope Mother Nature is good to us this year. We experienced some really cold weather just around Christmas, after a warm early December. This confused the dormant grape vines. We would like the temperatures to gradually cool down, allowing the vines to acclimate to the cold over a period of time. It was like the extreme cold weather switch got turned on overnight! We will see how this plays out through the rest of the winter and next spring.

As the winter progresses, we will check the hardiness of the grapevine buds. You will remember the buds must survive the winter cold to allow the vines to produce fruit next summer. The Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program has released a bud hardiness monitoring tool to help growers figure out the potential winter damage to the buds. It is important to know the hardiness of the buds prior to pruning. The tool is cool, and it works based upon weather data, and covers the Northeast, not just the Finger Lakes. It has been developed for many vinifera, hybrid and native grape varieties and allows you to select your grape variety and a local area weather station and find out the LT50 temperature (LT50 is the low temperature at which 50% of the grapevine buds will not survive). From this data, pruning decisions can be made. Since we have a small vineyard at CJS we will wait until late winter or early spring to do our dormant pruning. They have great people at the FLGP working with technology to help grape growers improve the crop, which in turn improves the wine quality here in the Finger Lakes. There is so much worldwide competition for wine consumers, it is important we continue to make great wines here in New York — and this tool will help!

After the holidays, things quiet down in the winery and vineyard. Tasting room tourist traffic slows down, but fortunately local customers still stop in. The malolactic fermentation I wrote about last time from the 2022 crop is about complete. Several of our new wines are undergoing cold stabilization, where we drop the wine temperature to about 28 degrees Fahrenheit for a three-week period, which helps reduce the acidity and improves the wine.

This time of year, we often have several grape-growing and winemaking conferences in the area, allowing growers and winemakers to get together to learn about new products, practices and technology that improve our wines and business. This year BEVNY (Business, Enology, Viticulture of New York) will be held live and in person in downtown Syracuse March 28-30. I am really looking forward to this, as for the last two years the conference was online due to COVID-19. There will be seminars, speakers from around the country and a trade show, with the newest equipment and tools to grow grapes and make wines! There are also three online webinars in January, February and March, “Eastern Viticulture and Enology Forums,” presented by Cornell, Penn State and Virginia Tech universities. We also cannot forget that the USDA’s Census of Agriculture 2022 is due by February. The census is a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them, and is conducted every five years by the federal government. Information gathered through this census can influence federal policy decisions that can have an impact on agricultural producers. We also must do our annual federal report on wine premises operations and our federal excise tax return; as a small producer we only must file annually. The bigger wineries have to do it quarterly, or the really huge producers have to file semi-monthly. So even in the quiet times, wineries have plenty to do!

The early part of the year is a wonderful time to visit local wineries, as their tasting rooms will not be too crowded. You can spend time tasting and talking with staff to learn more about the fine Finger Lakes wines that are produced right here in our backyard. It’s always good to call ahead to check on their hours of operation.