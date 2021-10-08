Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Harvest is in full swing

Looks like Mother Nature brought rainfall back to a “normal” range in September, as we recorded 3.8 inches in our Fosterville Vineyard. I’ve been growing grapes in Cayuga County for 26 years, and this had to be one of the wettest summers I can remember. Fortunately, it looks like the fall may be drier and a little bit warmer.
Harvest is moving right along; we started in the second week of September with the early ripening varieties marchal foch and Cayuga white. At the beginning of October, we are gradually moving to the mid-season-ripening grapes, recently bringing in pinot noir and some Riesling. In our vineyards, more Riesling, chambourcin and cabernet franc will be picked and transported to the crush pad until late October. With the warm periods in June, July and August, along with the abundant rainfall, we are seeing a larger than typical crop this season, in some cases 20% larger than normal.
That being said, we see the sugar levels (called brix) lower than last year, and the acid levels a bit lower too. This can be attributed to the excessive rain of summer, which actually diluted the juice in the grape berry. The grapes harvested so far look pretty good. There is some berry splitting and accompanying rot, but not too much, and what’s there can be eliminated at picking time or on the grape sorting tables prior to production.
After crushing the grapes, one of the first things we do is analyze the juice. We are looking for brix levels, titratable acidity, pH and YAN (yeast assimilable nitrogen). Today, we are utilizing the Cornell Craft Beverage Analytical Lab located at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva to do our analysis of grape juice prior to fermentation. By knowing these measurements, we can make better wine. If the brix levels are too low, sugar can be added to the juice before fermentation, and if the acid is too high, we can reduce it before actually starting the fermentation cycle.
The YAN number is one of the most important numbers. Yeasts need a good supply of nitrogen to stay healthy and convert the grape sugars into alcohol. Finger Lakes grapes are typically low in YAN, leading to a difficult fermentation, or one that produces sulfur or "off" aromas. By knowing the correct YAN amount, we can add yeast nutrients to the juice before and during the fermentation period, producing a complete fermentation and an aromatic wine.
We ferment white wines in a cool environment to maintain the fresh fruit flavors and aromas of the grapes, and for red wines we like to ferment them at higher temperatures to extract more color and tannins. Fermentation can range anywhere from a week to a few months, depending on the grape and the style of wine the winemaker is producing.
In October we started distributing educational information from our tasting room about the spotted lanternfly to alert our customers and prevent further spread of this invasive species into our area. If you see one, please capture or take a picture of it and report its location to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov. Finger Lakes vineyards and orchards thank you in advance for your help!
The fall is a great time to visit Finger Lakes vineyards and wineries. You’ll see harvesting and winemaking in full swing. You can smell the fermentation as soon as you walk in, and then taste some world-class wines from previous years. It’s a good idea to call ahead or check winery websites about their hours and tasting availability.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment and for curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.