Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Harvest is in full swing

Looks like Mother Nature brought rainfall back to a “normal” range in September, as we recorded 3.8 inches in our Fosterville Vineyard. I’ve been growing grapes in Cayuga County for 26 years, and this had to be one of the wettest summers I can remember. Fortunately, it looks like the fall may be drier and a little bit warmer.

Harvest is moving right along; we started in the second week of September with the early ripening varieties marchal foch and Cayuga white. At the beginning of October, we are gradually moving to the mid-season-ripening grapes, recently bringing in pinot noir and some Riesling. In our vineyards, more Riesling, chambourcin and cabernet franc will be picked and transported to the crush pad until late October. With the warm periods in June, July and August, along with the abundant rainfall, we are seeing a larger than typical crop this season, in some cases 20% larger than normal.

That being said, we see the sugar levels (called brix) lower than last year, and the acid levels a bit lower too. This can be attributed to the excessive rain of summer, which actually diluted the juice in the grape berry. The grapes harvested so far look pretty good. There is some berry splitting and accompanying rot, but not too much, and what’s there can be eliminated at picking time or on the grape sorting tables prior to production.