Congratulations to the winery owners, vineyard managers, winemakers, tasting room staff, cellar workers and everyone else involved in the winemaking process in the Finger Lakes. The USA Today reader's choice poll for the best wine region in America named the Finger Lakes No. 1 for the second consecutive year in a row! This is a real achievement for all the folks in the Finger Lakes involved in grape growing and winemaking. It starts out as farming, attending to the vineyards, using sustainable practices to grow high-quality grapes that go into the wineries, and then all the work that goes into producing world-class wines can be attributed to the winemakers and staff that convert grape juice into wine! With 100-plus wineries in the Finger Lakes region, we are the largest winemaking area in New York state. This award put us on top of some larger winemaking areas in the United States! The best part is that this is all happening right here in our own backyard!
August ended up a bit cooler and wetter than we expected, so the grapes haven’t progressed as much as we would have liked. Bird netting has been deployed in the vineyard to keep our fine feathered friends from eating our crop. Recently, we’ve seen some downy mildew develop in our vineyards because of the cooler weather with high humidity, heavy morning dew and cloudy skies. So now we’re hoping for a warm and dry September-October to let the grapes mature and get sweeter, and minimize any mildew and fungus development. As the season progresses, grapevines will increase their accumulation of sugar in the berries, and at the same time decrease the acidity in the fruit. We now start to monitor the progress of the different grape varieties. Sunshine and dry weather will do a lot to improve the 2019 vintage; let’s hope Mother Nature is on board.
We were busy last month in the tasting room: people on vacation, some with children going to local colleges, other folks celebrating anniversaries with a week in Finger Lakes wine country. Local wineries provide an experience for visitors. Not only can they taste fantastic wines, but they can see the grapes growing, tour the winery production facilities and enjoy the lakes and all the great outdoor activities around us.
In the winery we are making the last preparations for the upcoming grape harvest. Some of the early ripening varieties are being picked right now. We expect to start our harvest in the middle of September with the pinot noir grape and the Cayuga white grape, both earlier ripening varieties, then maybe chambourcin, Riesling and Frontenac in early to mid-October, and cabernet franc at the end of October. The crushing-de-stemming equipment and our press are being testing and maintained for the upcoming work. Wine yeasts and malolactic cultures arrived this week from our suppliers, and we’re expecting new oak barrels to be delivered next week. Next month I’ll review the winemaking process for red, white and rosé wines, so stay tuned!
With all the activity in the vineyards and wineries in the upcoming months, it’s a great time to get out and enjoy America’s best wine region!