Spring has arrived, yet it may be too early to say it was a mild winter, since the biggest snow event we had was on March 14. That brings back memories of the monster snowstorm of March 1993, which buried us with over 40 inches of snow in Fosterville!

Even though we have had minimal snow this winter, we have received a fair amount of rain, so I’m thinking the water table should be in good shape for the upcoming growing season. I’ve been sampling the buds in the vineyard looking for winter subzero damage after that minus 7 degrees Fahrenheit we experienced back on Feb. 4. Recent data from the Finger Lakes Grape Program suggests several varieties such as Cayuga white, gewürztraminer, sauvignon blanc and merlot will be impacted from the Feb. 4 subzero episode. Possible damage to cabernet franc, Lemberger and chardonnay also happen to these types to a lesser extent. The CJS riesling, chambourcin and Cayuga white buds in the Fosterville vineyard look good!

Grapevines in the Finger Lakes are starting to deacclimate from their winter hardiness as the temperatures warm and the daylight grows longer. We have started our pruning this week, cutting back much of last season’s growth to achieve a balanced crop for this growing season. A balanced crop is one where we have the correct amount of foliage (canopy) to support a good-sized amount of grapes. Too much canopy will take energy from the vine, resulting in a smaller grape yield. Excess grapes in relation to the canopy will weaken the vine for the following year and may even promote winter damage. So the pruning operation is critical for vine health and grape yield!

Once the vines have been pruned, we tie the remaining canes to the trellis system wires. This step is also important because a mature vineyard with a healthy grape crop is very heavy, and the trellis wires and posts support all that weight. Yields can range from 2 to 4 tons per acre for vinifera grapes (European old-world varieties) to 10 plus tons per acre for some hybrid and native grapes.

On March 9, I gave a presentation about grape growing and winemaking in the Finger Lakes, past and present. This was for the Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum at Emerson Park. It was a lot of fun and well-attended. Here are some interesting facts about early years in the Finger Lakes: Around 1803, a vineyard was started in the Hammondsport area in a church rectory, and grape growing for winemaking got its start. In 1860, the Pleasant Valley Wine Co. in Hammondsport was U.S. bonded winery No. 1. (This is a federal government requirement for a winery to take out a bond to cover its liability for wine excise tax due the government). Several wineries were established after that. The Taylor Wine Co. was started in 1882. About the same time, the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station was founded in Geneva. Today, this is part of the Cornell College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Our friends there have helped the Finger Lakes grape growers and winemakers become world-renowned!

All was going along well in the Finger Lakes for grapes and wine until 1918 and the 18th Amendment, Prohibition! Most wineries closed and went out of business, except for a few that made sacramental wine for religious ceremonies. Fortunately, Pleasant Valley Wine Co. was one of them. The 21st Amendment repealed the 18th Amendment in 1933 and the wine industry came back to the Finger Lakes, on a smaller scale, with a few larger wineries.

In 1975 there were 15 wineries in New York state, then in 1976 the New York Farm Winery Act was passed. This new law allowed farm wineries (using only New York grapes) to sell their wine directly to the public, rather than go through distributors. This started the great increase in New York state wineries. When CJS Vineyards got its New York Farm Winery license in early 2001 there were about 100 wineries in New York, and today we have over 440. Wow, that is an amazing growth story!

As the nice weather arrives, it’s a great time to go out and do some wine tasting right here in the Finger Lakes; do check ahead to confirm winery hours of operation. Also visit the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum at Emerson Park to see what agriculture and country life was like years ago in our area. Cheers!