Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Hot June causes heavy growth

This month we will be releasing several new wines in our tasting room. On the white side we will have a 2020 Dry Estate Riesling and 2020 Cayuga White that we offer in two styles: off-dry-aged in oak and semi-dry-aged in stainless steel tanks. Then comes our reds, 2018 Estate Pinot Noir and the 2018 Estate Cabernet Franc, both aged two years in oak barrels. Then, last but not least, our 2020 dry rosé, which we call Winter Rose. Many wineries will have new releases available this month. With the summer weather upon us (and maybe you have friends and relatives visiting after an 18-month pandemic that sort of stopped the world), come out and visit Finger Lake vineyards and wineries and taste world-class wines right here in your own backyard! It would still be a good idea to call ahead or check winery websites to see what their days of operation and hours are. Cheers!