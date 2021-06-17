Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Hot June causes heavy growth

Wow, June has been hot, hot, hot — several 90-degree-plus days!
Rainfall has been a little light, but not drought-like. This has caused the grape vines to grow profusely, so we’re about a week ahead of a “normal” year. But I guess it’s rare we get a “normal” year here in the Finger Lakes. Vinifera (old world grapes: Riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir, etc.) and hybrid (Cayuga, chambourcin, baco noir, etc.) grape vines start to bloom at about 10-15-inch shoot growth. The wild grapevines you see in the fields and woods typically bloom one week before our wine grapes. Little tiny white flowers open up; grapes are self-pollinating, no bees or birds required! Then, about a week later, the grapes start to form.
This pre-bloom, bloom and post-bloom periods are critical times to spray for downy and powdery mildew prevention. Downy mildew is a pathogen, not a true fungus, that affects grapes and many other vegetables and fruits. The weather was perfect for downy mildew on June 7-10, with high humidity at night, water on the leaves for extended periods, and mid-70s temperatures at night. So, if vineyard managers didn’t spray before that period, they could be in for trouble. The good news is there are several different types of spray material to use: protectants (protecting the plant from getting the pathogen), post-infection material (eradicating the pathogen after an infection episode) and anti-sporulants (preventing spores from being formed and spreading the disease to other vines).
And downy mildew is just one disease that can affect grapes. Other diseases that impact grapes in a cool climate region are powdery mildew, phomopsis and black rot. After a certain time of grape development, the berries become immune to the mildew, but the leaves can still get infected. That results in the vine being defoliated and pretty much losing the fruit, leaving the vine susceptible to winter damage or even vine death. So good vineyard practices that remove pruning wood, increase air flow between the vines and expose fruit and leaves to the sun are all helpful to prevent many of these diseases. That’s why it’s important to walk through the vineyards on a regular basis, observing what’s going on. Let’s hope for dry, warm weather with moderate rain for the next several months to help us bring in a good grape crop for 2021.
We’ve seen an increase in visitors this spring as COVID-19 is starting to fade away and things are gradually returning to normal. We’re still working hard in the winery with bottling, which in turn keeps the glass bottle companies, cork manufacturers, capsule makers and label printers busy, too. With 471 wineries (144 in the Finger Lakes alone) and 35,000 acres of grapes in New York state, the grape growing and wine business contributes approximately $6.65 billion to our economy. This information is in a new report from the New York State Wine & Grape Foundation. They also have a great website and are featuring several virtual wine seminars this June and July. You can check it out at newyorkwines.org.
This month we will be releasing several new wines in our tasting room. On the white side we will have a 2020 Dry Estate Riesling and 2020 Cayuga White that we offer in two styles: off-dry-aged in oak and semi-dry-aged in stainless steel tanks. Then comes our reds, 2018 Estate Pinot Noir and the 2018 Estate Cabernet Franc, both aged two years in oak barrels. Then, last but not least, our 2020 dry rosé, which we call Winter Rose. Many wineries will have new releases available this month. With the summer weather upon us (and maybe you have friends and relatives visiting after an 18-month pandemic that sort of stopped the world), come out and visit Finger Lake vineyards and wineries and taste world-class wines right here in your own backyard! It would still be a good idea to call ahead or check winery websites to see what their days of operation and hours are. Cheers!
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment. The winery also offers curbside pickup and direct wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.