Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Hot temps help grapes catch up

Summer is almost here, and we’ve had a real quick comeback to the grape growing season. It was a cold early spring, so by mid-May grapevine development was about 23 days behind a typical year (according to the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program data). Then the heat wave arrived, multiple days above 90 degrees, then a normal period and another blast of warm air. Well, by mid-June we caught up to normal vine development, so thank you, Mother Nature! That’s life in the Finger Lakes for grape farmers.

In the vineyard our trellis system includes wood vineyard posts 22 feet on center per row and two fruiting wires 26 inches apart across all the posts starting about 2 feet off the vineyard floor. End posts are tied to a steel earth anchor drilled into the ground approximately 3 feet. The vines are pruned and trained to the fruiting wires in the spring, and as growth continues the vine develops flowers, then grapes and the canopy grows providing nourishment to the clusters. Today we worked in the vineyard moving catch wires up on the trellis posts. Catch wires are movable wires that run the length of the vineyard row on each side of the vines. As the vines grow, shoots tend to get tall and splay out, shading the grape clusters and preventing good air circulation through the canopy. The movable catch wires are pulled up along the posts and keep shoots upright allowing sunlight to get to the grapes and air to move about freely, minimizing mildew and other diseases.