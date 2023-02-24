According to the meteorologists, spring will arrive on March 20, 2023, at 5:24 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the vernal equinox. Wow, we change the clocks and “spring ahead” on Sunday, March 12 — a little more daylight in the evening is nice!

February has been a yo-yo month, up and down for grape growers in the Finger Lakes, with some mild weather, then our first subzero episode on Feb. 3-4. We did see some welcome sunshine in February after a dark, dismal January. Snowfall has been below normal, but we have been getting enough rain that should help maintain the water table.

Some growers with large acreage are pruning now. I’m going to hold off for a few more weeks to be sure we don’t get another subzero cold spell. That cold weekend on Feb. 4 saw temperatures in the Finger Lakes drop anywhere from minus 2 to minus 9 degrees Fahrenheit, with it being warmer near Lake Ontario and colder as you traveled south.

Grapevines are susceptible to winter damage in conditions below zero temperatures. The vinifera grapes (European varieties, riesling, chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet) don’t do well in extreme cold. Hybrid grapes (Cayuga, baco noir, chambourcin) fare somewhat better, and the most cold-hardy are native grapes like Concord and the University of Minnesota hybrid varieties (Marquette, Frontenac, La Crescent) which can tolerate temperatures down to minus 30.

Our friends at the Cornell Finger Lakes Grape Program posted some helpful data this past week about potential cold weather damage. They measure grapevine buds for two different values, LT10 and LT50 (LT10 is the low temperature at which 10% of the buds die, and the LT50 is the low temperature at which 50% of the buds die). Riesling LT10 came in at minus 6.5, therefore approximately 10% of Riesling buds will die at that temperature. The Riesling LT50 was minus 9.8, meaning 50% of the buds will perish at this temperature. LT values for many other varieties were also published. In some areas of the Finger Lakes the temperature fell to levels that indicate we should expect some bud damage this year.

That was the story in the early part of the month, and as I’m writing this article the outside temperature is 68 degrees! Wild temperature swings — hopefully we get back to normal temperatures quick. We don’t want the vines to start to de-acclimatize, thinking it’s April. Let’s see what Mother Nature does.

Things slow down a bit this time of the year in the winery. We are still doing some bottling of the 2021 and 2020 vintages. Wines from last year’s harvest are being racked as they clarify. The racking process is moving wines from one tank to another. Grapes contain tartaric acid, potassium bitartrate and calcium tartrate. At colder temperatures, the tartrates form crystalline deposits that precipitate out of the wine and cling to the tank sides and sink to the tank bottom. The sediment is mostly these tartrates. So when we rack from one tank to another this sediment is left behind, and the resulting wine has improved clarity and lower acidity. In a cool-climate grape growing region like the Finger Lakes, we often have grapes higher in acidity than warm grape growing regions, so this racking improves our wine quality.

At CJS Vineyards, we typically age our dry red wines in oak barrels for about 24 months, and over time some of the wine evaporates from the barrel. The wine is absorbed on the inside of the barrel and swells the wood; on the outside the wood dries out from contact with the air, resulting in wine loss. We keep the humidity higher in the barrel area to minimize this wine loss, and quarterly we "top off” the barrels. The topping off is accomplished by opening the barrel bung and filling the barrel with wine from a stainless storage tank, then we replace the bung. Even though this is a “quiet” time of the year, there is always something to do in the winery!

If you are out and about you can probably see grapevine pruning going on throughout the Finger Lake vineyards, then drop into the winery for a tasting!