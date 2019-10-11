It’s finally here: harvest of the 2019 vintage! We had a warm and relatively dry second half of September that made a huge improvement in this year’s grape crop. The spring was kind of wet and cool, real warmth came at the end of June and maybe held on until mid-August, then things slowed down: cool and wet, heavy morning dew, cloudy skies and not much sun. Downy mildew reared up in August on some vinifera varieties, even though we diligently followed an integrated pest management process. Sometimes the weather just won’t cooperate. That being said, the grapes harvested at the end of September were clean and tasty. The sugar levels were a bit lower than we would have liked, and the acidity of the fruit was a bit higher than last year, but winemakers can work with that and produce really fine wines if the fruit is sound. Harvest should continue for us into mid-October, as we have some later-ripening varieties still hanging in the vineyards. The 10-day forecast looks seasonally normal for temperature, but shows a lot of rainy days and not much sun, so we’ll see what happens. Sometimes things can change rapidly.
In the winery, we’ve started the winemaking process. Here is a basic overview of winemaking. For white and rosé wine, we normally get the freshly picked grapes into the crushing/destemming machine quickly. This machine breaks open the grape berry, letting the juice out without crushing the seeds, and removes the stems. Excessive amounts of stems and crushed seeds would impart bitter tannins into the wine. From there, the crushed grapes are pumped into the vertical “bladder” press. Our press is small, half a ton in capacity, to meet our requirements; larger vineyards have presses that can handle several tons at a time! Our machine has a rubber bladder inside a large cylinder of wooden staves, and the bladder expands like a balloon from low-pressure water (28 psi), pressing the crushed grapes against the staves and allowing the juice to run out freely. From there, the juice is placed into stainless steel tanks, settled and tested, then yeast is introduced to begin the fermentation process.
For our red wines, we initially also feed the grapes into the crusher/destemmer but then pump them into large bins or tanks. Then the grapes are inoculated with yeast and allowed to go through fermentation for several days (seven to 10, typically) before being pumped into the bladder press. This extended contact with the grape skins allows color to be extracted into our red wines. After pressing, the new wine is placed in oak barrels or tanks depending on the style of wine the winemaker is trying to achieve.
You have free articles remaining.
The fermentation process is where the yeast changes the grape sugar into alcohol; this can happen very quickly or very slowly depending on the temperature, the yeast variety, nitrogen available for the yeast and other parameters. When fermentation is complete, the outcome is typically a “table wine,” a wine between 10-16% alcohol by volume. Our Finger Lakes wines tend to be in the 10-13% alcohol range, as the grapes don’t develop really high levels of sugar like they do in warmer climates, like California, Australia and South America. These low- to mid-range alcohol levels make Finger Lakes wine very food-friendly and easy to enjoy with an evening meal!
This is a great time to visit wineries in our area, and get to see grape harvesting and winemaking in person! As a bonus, you can taste some world-class wines!