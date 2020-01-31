Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: January both mild and wild

January was a strange sort of month — generally mild, but some wild swings in temperatures. Our vineyard weather station in Fosterville recorded 4 degrees on Jan. 21, then 52 degrees on Jan. 24! As usual, the weather in the Finger Lakes is keeping us on our toes. The good news is we haven’t experienced any subzero weather so far, as those temperatures can damage the grapevine buds and impact the upcoming crop for 2020. Things are quiet in the vineyard, as we won’t start pruning until March.

During this time of year grape growers and winemakers have the time for education, camaraderie and some travel. The Unified Symposium on wine and grape growing will take place in Sacramento, California, Feb. 4-6. This is the largest trade show for the wine and grape industry in North America.

A little closer to home, we will have B.E.V. (Business, Enology and Viticulture) NY 2020 in Rochester on Feb. 26-28. This is an annual conference and trade show for our industry featuring the resources of Cornell's Enology Lab, the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell, and the Finger Lakes Grape Program. We here at CJS Vineyards have been attending this conference since its inception. Years back, it was a small show at the Waterloo Holiday Inn, but it has grown into a large event attracting people from all over the East Coast and Canada, and is held at the RIT Conference Center.