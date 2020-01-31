Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: January both mild and wild

January was a strange sort of month — generally mild, but some wild swings in temperatures. Our vineyard weather station in Fosterville recorded 4 degrees on Jan. 21, then 52 degrees on Jan. 24! As usual, the weather in the Finger Lakes is keeping us on our toes. The good news is we haven’t experienced any subzero weather so far, as those temperatures can damage the grapevine buds and impact the upcoming crop for 2020. Things are quiet in the vineyard, as we won’t start pruning until March.
During this time of year grape growers and winemakers have the time for education, camaraderie and some travel. The Unified Symposium on wine and grape growing will take place in Sacramento, California, Feb. 4-6. This is the largest trade show for the wine and grape industry in North America.
A little closer to home, we will have B.E.V. (Business, Enology and Viticulture) NY 2020 in Rochester on Feb. 26-28. This is an annual conference and trade show for our industry featuring the resources of Cornell's Enology Lab, the Charles H. Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management at Cornell, and the Finger Lakes Grape Program. We here at CJS Vineyards have been attending this conference since its inception. Years back, it was a small show at the Waterloo Holiday Inn, but it has grown into a large event attracting people from all over the East Coast and Canada, and is held at the RIT Conference Center.
The three-day format allows the first day to be dedicated to the “business” aspect of grape growing and winemaking; there will be a discussion about the State of the Wine Industry Report from Silicon Valley Bank’s wine division, which recently reported an oversupply of wine and grapes in the United States and a changing demographic, with retiring baby boomers drinking less and millennials not yet consuming enough wine to offset them. Should be interesting! The second day will focus on wine making, or “enology," with talks about yeasts, fermentation processes, winery record keeping and cleanliness in the production and storage areas. Finally, on the third day, “viticulture,” discussions about mildew, grapevine diseases and vine nutrition will be among the topics on the agenda.
Then, on March 10-12, the Eastern Winery Exposition will be held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offering workshops and exhibits for all facets of wine making and grape growing.
This time of the year is also a planning season for winery operators: what will be bottled in the upcoming months, glass, corks/closures and labels, and what new technology is available. This is a good reason to attend some of these conferences and trade shows — to stay current on best practices for the industry and learn how to improve what we do.
The Finger Lakes has been recognized globally in the past several years for the wine quality and the beauty of the region. So, as wine makers and grape growers, we need to practice continuous improvement to maintain high standards for our wines.
The long winter nights offer us the opportunity to do some at-home wine tasting. For fun, pick up some different wines of the same variety, and try the Finger Lakes, California and France versions. Set out some cheese and crackers, and do a “blind” tasting (put each bottle in a bag so as not to see the label) and do the tasting, then remove the wine from the bag and see what you think — you might be surprised!
Stay warm and well, and enjoy the local wines and the beautiful winter scenery all around us!
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. Our tasting room is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29, and by appointment only from January through March. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook or TripAdvisor.