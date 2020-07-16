Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: July rain couldn't have come soon enough

Grapes love sunshine and warm weather, and so far this summer we’re getting plenty of both! This past week was the third heat wave in the Finger Lakes region; the weather people say three days in a row with 90-plus-degree temperature is officially a heat wave. According to our friends at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program we are about four days ahead of a normal season for heat “growing degree days." That’s amazing, since we were 23 days behind at the end of April! On the downside, we barely saw any rain in July until this week, only 1.1 inches of rain in June in our Fosterville vineyard, and just a slight bit of rain in the lake vineyard. We “dry farm” our grapes and do not have any irrigation system; fortunately, established grape vines have deep root systems and can access ground water below. New vineyards planted this spring or a year or so ago need to be watered in this type of weather. We are about 5 inches behind in rain since April compared to a typical year. The best thing would be for Mother Nature to give us a couple of inches of nice, steady rain over the remainder of the month.