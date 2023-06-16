Wow, what a difference a month makes here in our grape growing region!

My last column was about the wild start to spring: April was warm then cold, with some really hot days that helped the crop get ahead of a typical year by almost three weeks. Then it cooled off a bit in May, getting us back to a more normal vine development. All was well until Thursday morning, May 18. Right at midnight the temperature dropped below freezing, and stayed below 32 degrees Fahrenheit until about 7:15 a.m. This was a hard freeze, with some areas of the Finger Lakes experiencing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.

Many early-ripening variety grape vines had 3 to 4 inches of tender new shoot growth and were frozen, killing off the leaves and shoots. Varieties that ripen later in the season were not as far along in their development, having minimal growth, and these vines fared better. Overall, it was devastating to the grape growers across New York from the Finger Lakes to the Hudson Valley.

In our Fosterville vineyard we saw about a 25% loss to the vines lower on the hillside, where the extreme cold settled. Our family’s vineyard right on the shores of Owasco Lake saw about 10% damage; fortunately the lake afforded some protection that morning. The week after the freeze a Zoom meeting was held by Cornell Cooperative Extension's Finger Lakes Grape Program, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and the New York Wine Grape Growers. Attending were about 200 people, growers from all over New York and representatives from state and local government agencies. Growers are now assessing the damage to their vineyards, unsure if vines will recover. Many large growers have crop insurance, and many smaller growers do not. It still remains to be seen what will happen to this year’s grape crop.

Grape vines are very interesting: They have a primary bud that is the most fruitful, a secondary bud as a backup, and a tertiary bud. If all primary buds are killed and the secondary buds survive, we can have a crop size 20%-25% of normal — it sure is better than nothing. If the secondary buds all freeze the tertiary buds do not typically produce fruit, but will let the vines grow foliage and survive for the next year. Now it is June and we have had some really warm weather with low humidity and not much rain. Fortunately, April was a really wet month, so the ground is just now starting to dry out. Grapes do like it warm and on the dry side.

Then we had a June surprise, with heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires overwhelming the Finger Lakes and the Northeast. Smoke was fairly heavy in the Finger Lakes for a few days. Fortunately, it’s early in the growing season and we are not close to harvest time. If you remember, California wineries recently experienced several years of wildfire smoke taint damage to their grapes just before and during the harvest period. So far 2023 has been crazy — spring freeze, wildfire smoke, wet weather, dry weather — only time will tell how the 2023 vintage turns out! We will see where Mother Nature takes us.

As we head into the summer, there are many things happening at Finger Lakes and other New York state wineries. Wine trail events are going on in June at the Seneca, Niagara and Long Island wineries. There are also wine festivals occurring soon, with the Finger Lakes Wine Festival at Watkins Glen International on July 8-9. The Niagara Wine Festival is scheduled for July 1, and the Adirondack Wine Festival is on June 24-25. Most events require reservations or tickets purchased in advance, so please check before you head out for summer wine fun.

Here at CJS Vineyards we do an annual summer event called the Barrel Tasting Weekend where we invite visitors back into the winery to taste our red wines aging right from the barrel. You can check out what future vintages will taste like before they get bottled. It’s lots of fun and usually a very busy weekend.