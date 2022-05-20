Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: May weather good for vineyards

Wow: So far, May has been wonderful for grape growers. After a cold start to spring 2022 we had warm, dry, low humidity weather for a seven-day stretch, perfect for grape vine development. Early-ripening grape varieties have shoots 1-2 inches long, and the later-ripening grapes have the buds opening and leaf growth starting. This is an important period in grapevine development, as a heavy frost at this time could kill off the tender early growth. Warm days and cloudy breezy nights until the end of May would really be great. I hope Mother Nature helps us out.

Last year, we were unable to get new vines from the nurseries due to COVID-19-related shortages. However, this year we bought new vines to fill in holes in the vineyard from past years' losses due to subzero winter weather. We planted the new bare root grafted vines toward the end of April. We then placed grow tubes over the new vines, protecting them from rabbit and deer damage. Herbivores sure enjoy the tender new shoots on grape vines!

The blue-colored grow tubes also help the new vines grow faster and bigger. The reason is, as plants do photosynthesis (sunlight, carbon dioxide and water let plants make sugar and, in turn, give off oxygen and water vapor), the blue light spectrum wavelength of 440-470 nm is where chlorophyll absorption is the greatest, promoting vegetative growth. We see significant growth with grow tubes versus vines that don’t use them. The tubes stay in place until September, then we remove them and let the vine acclimate to the upcoming colder temperatures. What used to take three years to get a vine large enough and healthy enough to bear fruit now can be accomplished in two years with blue grow tubes.

On April 26, the Finger Lakes Grape Program held its spring integrated pest management meeting at Wagner Vineyards on the east side of Seneca Lake. The textbook definition of “IPM” is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on common sense practices. These include scouting vineyards on a regular basis to see if any mildew, fungus or insects are harming the vines, using biological controls, modifying cultural practices to allow good air flow and drainage, and planting resistant types of grapes. Pesticides are used with the goal of only removing the target organism, and in a manner that minimizes risks to human health, beneficial organisms and the environment.

The meeting was well attended, with more than 100 people. Presentations were made by Cornell educators on disease management, weed management and insect control. Participants learned of new materials and practices used to protect the grape vines and crop. Grapevine disease organisms can develop resistance to some materials over time if not properly applied, so we need to be careful.

The spotted wing lanternfly (an invasive species that is troublesome for vineyards and orchards) was discussed, as they have been recently found in Binghamton, Ithaca, the Hudson Valley and Long Island. We sure would like to keep them from invading the Finger Lakes. We also heard a representative from the state Department of Environmental Conservation address safety practices and information needed to educate vineyard and farm workers.

After the meeting a dinner was provided, allowing growers to chat and catch up with each other. The two previous years, we met online for the IPM meeting. This year was much better!

Wineries are busy bottling wine this time of year. Bottling wine is a complex process: First the wines need to be ready, which means the wines have been racked to remove sediment and settled; maybe the wine is a blend that has been aged in barrels. Bottles and closures have to be on site. Then the bottling line has to be sanitized. If not, wild yeasts could be introduced into the bottle. The yeasts would then combine with any residual sugar in the wine to cause a second fermentation, and the cork will explode right out of the bottle! Many home winemakers have experienced this.

Cleanliness is an absolute for bottling wine. The preparation and the cleanup are often more time-consuming than the actual bottling itself. So, the next time you open a bottle of wine and note the clarity, excellent nose and wonderful taste on your palate, you’ll know a lot of effort was made prior to and during bottling to allow you to enjoy the moment.

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery is open in 2022 by appointment for tastings and curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0