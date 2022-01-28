Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Measuring how grapevines survive cold

We had a mild end to 2021, with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s at Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Then January brought us back to a more normal weather scenario, with a couple of snowstorms and subzero temperatures on the weekend of Jan. 15-16. We recorded minus 4 degrees on the 15th and minus 3 on the 16th in the Fosterville Vineyard, and somewhat lower temperatures on the family vineyard at Fire Lane 6 on southern Owasco Lake.

Last month, I talked about potential winter damage to grapevines from below zero episodes. Grape vines gradually acclimate to colder temperatures as the winter progresses, then as spring approaches they start to lose the cold weather hardiness. Our friends at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program measure grapevine bud hardiness throughout the winter season. They collect vineyard bud samples and subject them to varying degrees of low temperature to determine at what temperature the buds freeze. Their final measurements are published as LT10, LT50 and LT90, with LT standing for "lethal temperature." The subscript number indicates the percentage of buds killed. So, at the LT50 number, we would expect 50% of the buds to die at the specified temperature reading. Results from Jan. 20, were as follows:

Cabernet franc: LT10 minus 1.5 degrees; LT 50 minus 4.4 degrees; LT90 minus 8.5 degrees

Riesling: LT10 minus 8.4 degrees; LT50 minus 12.1 degrees; LT90 minus 14.2 degrees

Marquette: LT10 minus 12 degrees, LT50 minus 16.6 degrees, LT 90 minus 17.9 degrees

We can see cabernet franc is the least cold-hardy in this group, the riesling looks pretty good, and the most cold-hardy is the University of Minnesota hybrid marquette. From these readings, we think the cab franc at the Fire Lane 6 vineyard could have sustained LT50 damage. The good news is that a fairly sizable crop can ripen on vines hit with LT50 temperatures, as grape vines produce more buds than needed as a survival mechanism. So, if we don’t get any colder episodes this year, the cab franc might be OK! Some years it can be a real challenge to grow vinifera grapes in the Finger Lakes. Around the world we see more interest in the hybrid grape varieties that can better tolerate changes in weather and long-term variations in climate.

In the first quarter of the new year, we often see grapevine and winemaking conferences, trade shows and seminars. Usually this is a quiet time in the grape-growing and winemaking business, allowing us to get some education and plan for the upcoming growing season. The Unified Wine & Grape Symposium is going on live in Sacramento, California, this week. This is the largest wine/grape industry show in North America. A little closer to home is BEVNY 2022 — the Business, Enology and Viticulture of New York — presented virtually March 29-31. This year, there will be presentations regarding new grape varieties for modern times, such as newer disease-resistant PIWI grapes (PIWI stands for pilzwiderstandsfähige, a German word for fungus-resistant grapes). I’ll give some more detail about PIWI and hybrid grapes in a future column. Also, sessions on vineyard pest management and updates on the spotted lanternfly pest will be held. To register for this great local online conference, visit bevny.org/register.

I was also able to attend an online course this month titled “Demystifying Crop Load Effects in Pinot Noir," presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Penn State Cooperative Extension. For pinot noir grape growers, it was very interesting, as it shared information on a 10-year trial in the state of Oregon. The study was about the amount of crop the vines can sustain to produce great wine grapes and increase yields to help growers remain efficient and profitable.

Back in the tasting room we’ve seen several guests this January, including local folks and many from the state of Pennsylvania. It’s actually a great time to visit Finger Lakes wineries, as we are not as crowded as in the summertime, and you can leisurely taste wine and meet with the winemaker or the owners. Sometimes you can also try unusual limited release wines that may not be available year-round. Remember, Finger Lakes red wines make excellent Valentine’s Day gifts!

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery is open in 2022 by appointment for tastings and curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

