Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Off we go!

The growing season is underway! Early April gave us some dry weather and really warm temperatures, so the vines are waking up. The grapevines have buds from last season’s growth that are covered with a soft scale (kind of like a fish scale). The scale protects the inner parts of the bud from drying out, and also against physical injury. Some of the buds only bear leaves and tendrils, and others are fruit buds that produce the grapes. As the soil warms up and the daylight lengthens, the scales fall off and the bud begins to swell, and then the bud “breaks,” meaning green leaf growth pops out. In a typical year in the Finger Lakes, this occurs around the first week of May. With the early warmth we’ve experienced this year, it may happen sooner. We’ll see where the weather takes us in the next several weeks. If the buds break early there can be more of a chance for damage if we get a heavy frost or freeze — even a one-night event can be dangerous! Our vineyards look good, all pruned and tied to the trellis wires; we replaced some old damaged vineyard posts and tightened up all the wires. We’re all ready for another growing season to bring us to the 2021 harvest.