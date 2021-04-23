Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Off we go!

The growing season is underway! Early April gave us some dry weather and really warm temperatures, so the vines are waking up. The grapevines have buds from last season’s growth that are covered with a soft scale (kind of like a fish scale). The scale protects the inner parts of the bud from drying out, and also against physical injury. Some of the buds only bear leaves and tendrils, and others are fruit buds that produce the grapes. As the soil warms up and the daylight lengthens, the scales fall off and the bud begins to swell, and then the bud “breaks,” meaning green leaf growth pops out. In a typical year in the Finger Lakes, this occurs around the first week of May. With the early warmth we’ve experienced this year, it may happen sooner. We’ll see where the weather takes us in the next several weeks. If the buds break early there can be more of a chance for damage if we get a heavy frost or freeze — even a one-night event can be dangerous! Our vineyards look good, all pruned and tied to the trellis wires; we replaced some old damaged vineyard posts and tightened up all the wires. We’re all ready for another growing season to bring us to the 2021 harvest.
Finger Lakes wineries are very busy bottling. We just did our 2018 Cabernet Franc and 2018 Pinot Noir. Both wines were aged over two years in small 59-gallon (225-liter) oak barrels. Fermenting and aging wine in oak barrels has been going on for centuries. The reason we age wine in oak is to allow controlled slow oxygenation to occur, which softens the tannins, making them less astringent, and also improves red wine color stability. The barrels provide some oak tannins and aroma as well. You can also age white wines in oak; the most famous is probably chardonnay, where oak imparts a buttery, maybe vanilla flavor to the wine. At CJS Vineyards, we use American and Hungarian oak barrels. American white oak is the Quercus alba species, and Hungarian white oak is of the Quercus petraea species. American oak has a wider grain and is sometimes said to have coconut and vanilla flavors; the tighter-grained Hungarian variety is often said to promote spice and chocolate flavors in the wine. The tighter grain allows for slower aging of the wine. The wine barrels are toasted to the winery’s specifications on the inside over a fire in light, medium, medium-plus and heavy toast levels. The higher the toast levels, the more flavor that impacts the wine.
We also bottled some semi-sweet red wine that is a warm weather favorite, served chilled or used as a base for sangria. Next in the bottling campaign will be our dry rosé made from pinot noir grapes. Rosé is a red wine made using white winemaking practices. We crush and immediately press out the red grapes into stainless steel tanks, then ferment them. The minimal skin contact gives us a pink wine, and we bottle it six months later to retain the light, fresh style. Whereas for a dry barrel-aged red we crush the grapes, start fermentation then, seven to 14 days later, press them out. The one- to two-week fermentation on the skins is where the dark red wine color comes from. Then comes the two years of barrel aging. So, from one variety of red grape, we can make two very different styles of wines! Then we will bottle our Rieslings from 2020; we like to age them in stainless steel tanks to tame some of the fruitiness and allow the acidity and the residual sugar to mellow.
In the tasting room, it’s a far cry from one year ago, when we were shut down completely to guests. Things have improved dramatically and today we do wine tastings with smaller groups and in-depth cleaning between appointments, and it’s great to see people out enjoying wine again. As the weather improves, get out and visit local wineries and vineyards, and experience the wine that comes from year-round hard work in the vineyards and the winery! Also call ahead to check on winery hours and tasting requirements and/or curbside pickup.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment. The winery also offers curbside pickup and direct wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.