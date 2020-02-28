Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Only 20 days until spring

I’m writing this article during a lake effect snowstorm, but it’s only 27 days until the vernal equinox, spring! Generally, it’s been kind of mild through February, with only one day at 0 degrees Fahrenheit on Valentine’s Day, and not too much snow, either. Mother Nature has been kind so far in 2020; let’s hope it remains this way.
As a grape grower in the Finger Lakes I’m eternally optimistic. When this article goes to press, I’ll be attending the B.E.V. (Business, Enology and Viticulture) NY 2020 conference and trade show in Rochester, and will update readers about it next month. I hope to learn a lot and meet with other winemakers and grape growers from the state, many I haven’t seen since last year.
The vineyards are dormant for the winter and the buds are waiting for spring to burst open. We’ve had some warmer, sunny and dry weekends in February that brought local people into our tasting room. All were suffering from cabin fever, and happy to be out tasting wine.
Otherwise, it’s been quiet in the winery. We’re ordering labels and planning glass/cork purchases for our upcoming bottling campaign to put some white and rosé in the bottle. Rosé is made with red grapes but vinified like white wine, with no prolonged contact with the grape skins. Rosé has been very popular the last several years, and is bottled early to retain the fresh, lighter color, nose and flavor. Typically, people think of rosé as a summer wine, but it works well in the other three seasons, too. Enjoy some with pizza, shrimp, salmon or grilled chicken!
White wines from 2019 vintage will also be bottled soon as they have clarified nicely over the winter and present a crisp fresh flavor and lively acidity that pairs well with all types of cuisine.
As a member of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, we recently received a copy of the 2019 Economic Impact Study of the New York Wine & Grape Industries. The foundation had this study prepared for its grape growers and wine/juice producers. This study included wine grape-growing vineyards, wineries, juice grape vineyards and juice manufacturing, and examined the economic contribution these businesses make to New York state.
The economic impact included growers, wineries, grape juice manufacturers, wholesaling and retailing distribution, suppliers, research, education, tourism and associations to the industry. The total number of full-time jobs from all groups is 97,979, with associated wages and benefits of approximately $4.58 billion. The total impact of the industry and its suppliers to the New York state economy is $11.49 billion. This is truly an amazing amount, and much of it continues to grow right here in our own backyard!
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. Our tasting room is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29, and by appointment only from January through March. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook or TripAdvisor.