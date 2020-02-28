Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Only 20 days until spring

I’m writing this article during a lake effect snowstorm, but it’s only 27 days until the vernal equinox, spring! Generally, it’s been kind of mild through February, with only one day at 0 degrees Fahrenheit on Valentine’s Day, and not too much snow, either. Mother Nature has been kind so far in 2020; let’s hope it remains this way.

As a grape grower in the Finger Lakes I’m eternally optimistic. When this article goes to press, I’ll be attending the B.E.V. (Business, Enology and Viticulture) NY 2020 conference and trade show in Rochester, and will update readers about it next month. I hope to learn a lot and meet with other winemakers and grape growers from the state, many I haven’t seen since last year.

The vineyards are dormant for the winter and the buds are waiting for spring to burst open. We’ve had some warmer, sunny and dry weekends in February that brought local people into our tasting room. All were suffering from cabin fever, and happy to be out tasting wine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}