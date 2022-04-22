Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Preparing for another season

The weather is always challenging in the Finger Lakes this time of year. April has given us a few really warm days of 70 degrees or higher, and some cold, rain and snow showers — pretty typical for springtime.

Most vineyards are finishing up pruning and tying the canes to the trellis wires. Various training systems require different pruning and tying techniques that are specifically suited for the type of grapes being grown. Some trellis systems used in the Finger Lakes are: umbrella kniffen, Geneva double curtain, vertical shoot positioning and the Scott-Henry system. All of these are designed to allow grape clusters good exposure to the sun, and good airflow to minimize disease pressure. The type used depends upon the growing habits of the different grapevine varieties.

We use the VSP trellis system in our vineyards. Vineyard managers like to have pruning and tying complete before the vines come out of winter dormancy and start bud break, because the buds are tender during this period and tying to the trellis wire at this point could damage them. It’s a tough job when it’s raining, snowing and windy, but it can’t wait. Mother Nature will start the vines growing in early May, whether we’re ready or not!

I was able to attend the BEVNY (Business, Enology, Viticulture New York) 2022 Conference, a three-day online presentation March 29-31 hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension's Finger Lakes Grape Program and the New York Wine & Grape Foundation. This was an excellent meeting with speakers from New York, the rest of the U.S. and Europe! On the opening day we heard from Stuart Pigott, a British wine critic, with lots of experience in German wines. He was very positive about New York wines because of the diversity of wines and styles produced in New York, and the innovation taking place here. He thought the Finger Lakes wineries focusing on riesling, cabernet franc and dry rosés have such varied styles that are great for wine enthusiasts worldwide.

Another big wine topic discussed at the conference was “sustainability” in grape breeding, grape growing and winemaking. Programs at Cornell, the University of Minnesota and other universities around the globe are looking at sustainable grapes (aka hybrids) that have better flavors and disease resistance, tolerate warmer growing temperatures and have good winter hardiness. Today, there are many of these grapes available that require 50% less spray application against grapevine diseases, which in turn reduces water requirements and tractor use in the vineyard. We heard tips from the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute at the Rochester Institute of Technology regarding winery waste management, LED winery lighting, variable frequency drive application for electric motors, composting and pomace products (grape skins and seeds leftover from pressing). These practices are all part of the sustainable winery, and are great for the environment and for the farm budget too!

Winemakers are busy bottling and preparing new wine releases for the upcoming season. We often see new rosés being released in the spring. Rosés wines can be made several different ways; the first way is to process the red wine grapes like white wine grapes by crushing and pressing them quickly, limiting the skin contact with the juice. This is probably the most popular method.

The second way is a technique called saigneé (French for "to bleed"). The red grapes are crushed, then, the next day, some juice is “bled” off the tank before much color has been extracted from the skins and this juice is fermented separately from the red wine production, producing a lighter-colored wine. We at CJS Vineyards have produced our rosés using both the white wine vinification method and the saigneé method. Another technique is to blend a white and red wine; this is prohibited in Europe with wines of the Protected Designation of Origin category. The PDO is a geographical reference preserving the designations of origin of food/wine products. There is one exception, though, for Champagne, where blending red and white wine is permitted.

Now is a great time to visit Finger Lakes wineries and try the diverse selections and styles of wines available right here in your own backyard.

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery is open in 2022 by appointment for tastings and curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

