Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Pruning and other winter priorities

Thanksgiving has just passed us, and as a Finger Lakes grape grower and winemaker I’m thankful for an early, quick, crazy harvest with a smaller than average crop. The new 2022 vintage wines have really turned out well! With some aging, this vintage should be fantastic. We also had a nice November — early cold weather but nothing extreme to expedite the vines going dormant, and we missed the huge snowfalls that affected Buffalo and Watertown.

In the vineyard, we are preparing to cover up the vine graft union. This is necessary to prevent winter damage to the vines. Vines are susceptible to a disease called crown gall after experiencing subzero freeze injury, which often can occur to exposed graft unions. We use straw mulch to cover the graft at the base of the vine. Some vineyards have tractor-mounted equipment to hill up soil around the base, then in the spring they remove the soil. The soil must be removed so the vine does not start producing roots above the graft. The straw mulch deteriorates without having to do much work to remove it from the graft union, so it’s easier for our small vineyard operation.

Vines are now dormant, and larger vineyards will soon start pruning. Pruning is a slow, manual, labor-intensive job, removing much of this year’s growth, but leaving enough buds to produce a balanced crop next year. If you have a large vineyard, this can take a long time. Since next year’s grapes are already in the buds on the vines, they must survive the winter cold to be fruitful next spring. When you prune early, you take the chance of buds being frozen in subzero episodes. Sometimes extra buds are retained during early winter pruning as insurance against cold damage. CJS Vineyards has small acreage, so we can wait until late winter or early spring to do our pruning. This helps as we typically prune after the end of the most severe winter cold. So, as you can see, extreme cold temperatures can be devastating to grape vines!

In cool-climate grape-growing regions like the Finger Lakes, wines often contain higher acid levels than warm climate areas. To reduce the overall acidity, we do a malolactic fermentation. When the new wine’s alcoholic (primary) fermentation is almost complete, we add a lactic acid culture to the wine to convert the malic acid (naturally occurring in grapes) to lactic acid, which lowers the overall acidity of the wine. A second advantage is having to do with taste. Malic acid is a bitter acid, but lactic acid is softer, sometimes referred to as a "buttery” flavor, which tastes better on our palate. The third reason we introduce this malolactic fermentation is to stabilize the wine. Lactic acid bacteria are occurring in nature and can be found in oak barrels, which could lead to an unexpected malolactic fermentation after bottling, and we winemakers do not like surprises! At CJS Vineyards, all our oak barrel-aged wines go through a malolactic fermentation, and some of our white wines aged in stainless tanks do as well.

In the tasting room, we often are asked about red wine blends. This is when we ferment two different varietal grapes together, and age them in an oak barrel. Surprisingly, different grapes that are great by themselves turn out to be fantastic when blended. The Bordeaux area of France is famous for its blended red wines. The grapes used there are: cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, malbec and petit verdot, and often their wines from great vintage years can cost several hundred dollars a bottle! Here at CJS Vineyards we currently have two blended dry red wines, our 2019 Estate Odyssey Red, a blend of cabernet franc and chambourcin grapes, and our Proprietor’s Red, a combination of the Frontenac and Marquette grapes. These are great oak-aged red wines that are very popular in our tasting room and can be purchased for much less than a classic Bordeaux wine!

The holiday season is here and wine makes a great gift, and it can complement your special dinners and parties! So get out to your favorite Finger Lakes wineries and check out the wines and maybe even try a red blend for the holidays! Wishing all our readers and their families a happy Chanukah, merry Christmas and joyful Kwanzaa.