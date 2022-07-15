Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Reaching for the sky

It’s almost mid-July and we’re past grape bloom, and “fruit set,” where the flowers opened and were pollinated, then turned into grapes. Generally speaking, things are looking good in our Fosterville vineyard. Grape clusters are growing larger every day. A family vineyard on the south end of Owasco Lake sustained winter cold damage to the cabernet and pinot noir vines, which will reduce yields this year, but the riesling looks pretty good on the site. The warm summer weather and the right amount of rain are causing the riesling vines to shoot skyward, some reaching 7 feet or more!

During the grape growing season, Cornell’s Finger Lakes Grape Program produces a weekly email, the Finger Lakes Vineyard Update, providing growers with lots of pertinent information about weather, grapevine diseases, pest management and grower meetings. This week they said we are about six days ahead of an average year for heat measured in growing degree days, and rainfall is right on target for the year in the eastern Finger lakes. We’ve been fortunate in Cayuga County because to the west and southwest Finger Lakes, it’s been abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. If the dry spell continues, water stress will cause smaller berry growth, reducing the crop yield.

Several weeks after bloom and fruit set is a critical time period for grapevine disease control. The grape berries will become resistant to both powdery and downy mildew two to six weeks after fruit set; however, the leaves on the vine do not develop a resistance to mildew and, depending on the weather, can get infected rapidly. So as growers we need to stay vigilant in scouting our vineyards and applying spray as needed. In the past few years new materials called biopesticides have been developed to prevent the spread of grapevine diseases. Biopesticides are products that are made from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria and minerals. These can be less toxic than synthetic materials, and when used with synthetic products can reduce mildew resistance that can develop over time with conventional repeated spray materials. They seem to be catching on, and work well as a preventative spray application.

With all this great vine growth, the shoots get so tall that they fall toward the ground, shading the grapes and preventing good airflow in the vineyard. To prevent that, we will soon begin “hedging” the vines. This is a practice where we cut off the excessive growth above the top catch wires to minimize shading, improve air circulation and make for a healthier crop!

In the winery we continue to bottle wines from past vintages, freeing up tanks for this fall, when a new vintage will be harvested and the winemaking cycle will begin again. We’ve recently noticed some supply chain issues with glass bottles. We can’t get the color we want, but fortunately we can get something close in the right size and quantity. There are many different styles of wine bottles, made for different closures, the traditional cork closure and the screw cap. There are Bordeaux, Burgundy, hock and specialty style bottles. The choice is up to the winemaker and winery staff, but traditionally Bordeaux-style bottles were used for cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc and merlot, Burgundy bottles for pinot noir and chardonnay, and hock-style glass for rieslings and gewurztraminer.

Then we have different sizes for wine bottles. The most common is 750 milliliters, roughly 25 ounces. Then there is a magnum, 1.5 liters, twice as big or about 50 ounces. Then we can get some larger-sized bottles, initially developed for aging red wines. The Methuselah at 6 liters or about 1.6 gallons, the Nebuchadnezzar at 15 liters or almost 4 gallons, and the Melchior at 18 liters or around 4.7 gallons. There are several even larger-size bottles, all mostly named after biblical kings! Other than the magnums, you probably won’t see too many of these large-size bottles at your local wineries. Again, bottle shape and size are based on winemaking regions, history and tradition going back several hundred years, but today we also see wine in cans, boxes and other non-traditional containers.

This summer, with high gas prices and expensive airline tickets, we may see more local folks and neighbors from northeastern states coming to the Finger Lakes for a close-to-home vacation. Take a trip to local wineries and enjoy world-class wines without breaking the bank for summer travel.