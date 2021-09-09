Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Ready, set, harvest!

I thought we had too much rain in July — well, August made July look like a drought! At our Fosterville Road vineyard weather station, we recorded 11.14 inches of rain in August. That is just unbelievable. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dropped a lot of the rain around mid-month, but we had plenty before that and more after that. I was glad when August ended.

Anyway, it’s been a crazy summer and we’ve had lots of warm weather, so grape development is about a week ahead of a typical year. Some early ripening grapes started to be picked at the end of August. As we progress through September and into October, we should see grape harvesting and winemaking really pick up and possibly end early if the weather cooperates. All the August rain caused some issues with early ripening varieties, the berries start to soften during the veraison period, and the excessive rain caused the berries to swell and split open. This is not good, as the split in the grape berry allows rot and bug damage, which we saw on the Cayuga white and pinot noir vines. Other varieties that ripen later, such as Riesling, chambourcin and cabernet franc, were not affected, as the berries were still hard during the really wet period and didn’t split open.