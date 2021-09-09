Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Ready, set, harvest!

I thought we had too much rain in July — well, August made July look like a drought! At our Fosterville Road vineyard weather station, we recorded 11.14 inches of rain in August. That is just unbelievable. Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dropped a lot of the rain around mid-month, but we had plenty before that and more after that. I was glad when August ended.
Anyway, it’s been a crazy summer and we’ve had lots of warm weather, so grape development is about a week ahead of a typical year. Some early ripening grapes started to be picked at the end of August. As we progress through September and into October, we should see grape harvesting and winemaking really pick up and possibly end early if the weather cooperates. All the August rain caused some issues with early ripening varieties, the berries start to soften during the veraison period, and the excessive rain caused the berries to swell and split open. This is not good, as the split in the grape berry allows rot and bug damage, which we saw on the Cayuga white and pinot noir vines. Other varieties that ripen later, such as Riesling, chambourcin and cabernet franc, were not affected, as the berries were still hard during the really wet period and didn’t split open.
Finger Lakes grape growers and apple farmers are on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species that first was found in the United States in 2014 in Pennsylvania, and has since spread into New York City, the lower Hudson Valley and most recently Ithaca. The Finger Lakes wine industry is at high risk from the spotted lanternfly. The bug’s voracious appetite for grape vines depletes the plant’s sugar reserves. This can cause winter injury, reduced yield and, in severe infestations, vine death. We’re getting some educational information for our tasting room customers to help us all identify and report any sightings of the spotted lanternfly to prevent further spread into our area.
We often introduce guests in our tasting room to wines made with “hybrid” grapes. Hybrid grapes, or interspecific, are grape varieties that are the product of a crossing of two or more vitis species, such as Vitis vinifera (European: Riesling, chardonnay, cabernet, pinot noir) and Vitis labrusca (North American: Concord, catawba, Niagara). These grapes were initially crossed to create a grape that was resistant to phylloxera, a soil louse that devastated European vineyards in the late 1800s. Eventually the Europeans found they could graft their Vitis vinifera to American rootstock to solve the phylloxera issue. In the mid-20th century, hybrid grapes were planted in the Northeast to cope with cooler growing regions and areas with high humidity.
The advantage of the hybrids is they typically are more disease-resistant, requiring less spraying, which in turn means less fuel in the tractor, and they often ripen earlier and are more winter-hardy than the Vitis vinifera vines. Some more well-known varieties are: baco noir (from Europe) Cayuga white, corot noir and traminette (from Cornell AgriTech in Geneva). Others, maybe not as well-known, are chambourcin (from Loire Valley, France), Frontenac and Marquette (from the University of Minnesota). For a great tutorial on the future of hybrid grapes and the research work being done in the Finger Lakes, watch the YouTube video “Grape Breeding at Cornell University” featuring professor Bruce Reisch, horticulture section, School of Integrated Plant Science, Cornell AgriTech. We here at CJS Vineyards grow the hybrids chambourcin and Cayuga white, and they both make excellent wines!
August was Finger Lakes Wine Month, and we had lots of visitors in our winery tasting room. Talking with other wineries, they also said the promotion was a success. Now and for the next several weeks you can visit Finger Lakes vineyards and wineries and see harvesting and winemaking in progress. It’s a good idea to call ahead or check the wineries' websites to see their hours of operation. Cheers.
