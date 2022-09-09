Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Saying bye to summer in the vineyard

In early August, things looked great in the vineyard — nice warm weather, some really hot days too, sunshine but not much rain. As the month progressed, we were abnormally dry, according to the USDA Northeast Drought monitor. We had minimal rain through Aug. 20, with a total of 0.3 inches at our Fosterville Vineyard weather station in mid-Cayuga County. I was starting to worry about heat/drought stress in the vines.

Then Mother Nature came around, giving us 2 inches of gentle rain in a four-day period, allowing the dry ground to soak it up without major runoff. The warm weather has also helped prevent mildew in the vineyards. That’s the good news.

But as I was walking the vineyard this week, I saw several examples of “vine collapse.” This is where a perfectly healthy-looking vine with green leaves and ripening grape clusters, starts to turn brown, shrivel and die. We typically train up at least two trunks on each vine, to work around this problem. The wet 2021 growing season, with a large crop, probably stressed the vines before winter and then we had a cold spell in mid-January that most likely damaged some of the vine trunks. The vines started out the season well but then over time succumbed to the winter trunk damage. Fortunately, the second trunk on these vines still looks healthy and maybe if we get lucky, we won’t lose the entire vine. On another note, the new vines we planted in April are doing well, we watered them right after planting and they grew quickly through the summer, most of them are sticking out the top of the grow tubes 6 to 12 inches above the trellis wire.

Talking to other Finger Lakes vineyard and winery owners, many of us experienced more winter damage than we originally thought might happen. On a family vineyard on Owasco Lake we lost the Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc crop this year, but thankfully most of the vines survived. So, it’s looking like a smaller 2022 harvest in some areas of the Finger Lakes.

Taking all the current vineyard information into account we did our yield calculation and ordered yeast and supplies for the quickly approaching harvest. Reading the latest from the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program update, we see that the growing degree days are about 11 days ahead of an average year, and rainfall is a little below average. If warmer weather continues, we will be harvesting much earlier than last year. That means I need to get to work maintaining the crush and press equipment. Our half-ton bladder press needs to be repainted, (food grade paint of course), the crusher needs to be tested and lubricated (food grade lubricant too). We pick all of our grapes by hand so the picking bins need to be cleaned, as they sat outdoors all winter. Pumps need to be tested and serviced to be ready for pumping crushed grapes and juice. Tractors and grape picking machines used at large vineyards are getting maintained, because breakdowns in the field can spell disaster for the vineyard manager and winemaker!

Our bottling campaigns continue, emptying tank space for the future 2022 wines. Most recently we bottled a semi-sweet red blend called “Fosterville Red” that has been popular with guests that prefer a wine with a little more residual sugar. This wine pairs well with chocolate desserts, fruit and cheese plates, barbecued ribs, and many of our customers like to use it as a base for a red sangria. Another great summer pairing we just had tonight is dry rosé with grilled shrimp, corn on the cob and a cucumber salad. We like to marinade the large shell-on shrimp in olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and oregano. Grill the shrimp for about two and half to three minutes per side. The corn can be grilled with the husks on for maybe 10 minutes or so. It’s a little messy peeling off the shells, and husking the corn, but the flavor is great and the rosé is light and a tasty friendly wine!

Don’t be afraid to experiment with wine and food pairings, we all have different palates and we should eat and drink food and wine that tastes great to us. So, get out while we still have some summer weather left and try some local Finger Lakes wines and pair them up with your favorite foods!