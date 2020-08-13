Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Season making growers happy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This summer has been great for grape growing — hot days, lots of sunshine, and lately just enough rain to bring us out of a near-drought situation.

May and June left us about 4 inches shy of typical spring Finger Lakes rainfall, then in mid-July we got some relief and now in early August we are almost back to normal. So, for now, grape growers are happy, and hoping for a continuation of warm weather, lower humidity and an occasional rain shower.

According to our friends at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program, we are about eight days ahead of a normal season for heat accumulation; they compare our current growing degree days (GDD) to a long-term average GDD. To calculate GDD, we use 50 degrees Fahrenheit as the base temperature for grapes, then we take the average daily temperature, which is the high and the low of the day divided by two, and subtract 50 degrees from that number to get the daily GDD measurement. As an example, if the daily high temperature was 90 and the low was 70, we would add those to get 160, divide by two to get 80, then subtract 50 and we get 30 GDD for that date. For the month of July, we had 714.5 GDD, bringing us to 1,531 GDD for this season —that’s really terrific!