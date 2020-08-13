Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Season making growers happy

This summer has been great for grape growing — hot days, lots of sunshine, and lately just enough rain to bring us out of a near-drought situation.
May and June left us about 4 inches shy of typical spring Finger Lakes rainfall, then in mid-July we got some relief and now in early August we are almost back to normal. So, for now, grape growers are happy, and hoping for a continuation of warm weather, lower humidity and an occasional rain shower.
According to our friends at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program, we are about eight days ahead of a normal season for heat accumulation; they compare our current growing degree days (GDD) to a long-term average GDD. To calculate GDD, we use 50 degrees Fahrenheit as the base temperature for grapes, then we take the average daily temperature, which is the high and the low of the day divided by two, and subtract 50 degrees from that number to get the daily GDD measurement. As an example, if the daily high temperature was 90 and the low was 70, we would add those to get 160, divide by two to get 80, then subtract 50 and we get 30 GDD for that date. For the month of July, we had 714.5 GDD, bringing us to 1,531 GDD for this season —that’s really terrific!
In the vineyard, we are starting to see "veraison," a French word to describe when the red wine grapes change from green to dark deep red or purple, and white wine grapes go from green to a golden yellow color. Veraison is a change to the vine life cycle. At this point, the grape berry stops growing and begins to soften, sugars begin to accumulate in the berry and the acid levels drop. Individual grape varieties have different time frames to reach veraison. This signals we’re on the road to harvest. Depending on the temperatures going forward, some early-ripening grape varieties can be picked in late August, with the majority of the mid-ripening grapes ready in September and October, and some late-ripening varietals can go into late October to early November. Mother Nature and time will be our guide.
We at CJS Vineyards are preparing for the upcoming harvest, recently doing lots of bottling to free up tank space for the 2020 vintage. Maintenance for harvest equipment is now my No. 1 priority. I still need to get the seal replaced in our big must pump. A must pump is a pump with a large diameter hose (3 inches) capable of moving crushed grapes and skins (must) from a fermentation bin into the press. Lots of other work needs to be done, too!
July was a busy month in the winery tasting room. With new COVID-19 practices put in place, we have seen lots of people looking to taste wine, although not as much traffic as in past Julys, but a steady flow of people looking for a Finger Lakes wine experience while enjoying life safely! Our winery has been using a reservation system for tastings, with a maximum of six in a group and half capacity in our tasting room. Masks are required to enter, but during the actual tasting they can be removed. Social distancing is practiced, and full sanitization is done in between each tasting session, which is common in wineries throughout the Finger Lakes. We have found the guests are happy to be out, and these unique changes in response to the epidemic and in the interest of their safety have been well-received.
So enjoy the summer and the beautiful weather we’ve been getting, and go out and do some wine tasting. Call ahead to see when your favorite wineries are open, and if appointments are needed.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment, and it also offers curbside social distancing pickup and wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.
