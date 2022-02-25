Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Spring is on its way

February is looking a lot like January, a temperature roller coaster. Cold spells with near zero weather and snow, then a few days later, 45 to 50 degrees and sunshine with blue skies. The creeks were swollen from the rapid snow melt, but I guess precipitation overall seems to be below normal so far this year. If this weather pattern holds, it would be a nice change from the really wet growing season we had in 2021.

The Finger Lakes Grape Program held a workshop on Feb. 9 to help grape growers sample buds for winter injury. With the subzero temperatures experienced in January and February, there is a good chance grapevine buds were damaged, as we discussed last month. The workshop presenters asked growers to bring samples of buds from their vineyards, and they then demonstrated how to slice open the bud to check for live tissue. Understanding the extent of winter damage in your vineyard is important and will allow you to alter pruning practices to leave more buds on the vine, hopefully producing a more normal crop this coming season. We’ll see what happens — Mother Nature always has the last word!

On Feb. 14, the New York Grape & Wine Foundation announced the release of “VineBalance 2022, Version 2." This is an updated and revised edition of New York’s statewide code of sustainable wine grape growing. The original version came out in 2007 as a self-assessment workbook for New York wine grape growers providing information on best practices to minimize environmental impacts, decrease economic risks and protect worker health and safety. The workbook topics included: soil management, nutrition management, vineyard management, integrated pest management and continuing education for vineyard managers. It is a great program that was embraced in the Finger Lakes, and by us here at CJS Vineyards. These practices allowed New York wines to become world-class in the last 15 years, and improve our environment at the same time. The new version assists growers on their quest for continuous improvement in the vineyard. We always have to try and get better at grape growing and winemaking. Some of the "VineBalance 2022, Version 2" objectives are: soil health, water protection, energy conservation, natural resource conservation, healthy ecosystems, continuous improvement, worker health and safety.

Don’t forget BEVNY 2022 (Business, Enology and Viticulture of New York) will be presented virtually March 29-31. It’s a great local online conference about grape growing and commercial winemaking in New York state. Information and registration can be found at bevny.org/register.

This year, we will celebrate “Open That Bottle Night” on Saturday, Feb. 26. This is a night where you find a bottle of wine that you were saving for a special occasion (maybe it’s in a closet, wine cellar or in the basement) and share it with friends and family. Make some memories and enjoy it with them. This celebration started back in 2000 by two of my favorite wine writers, Dorothy J. Gaiter and John Brecher, a husband-and-wife team who wrote a weekly wine column in The Wall Street Journal for many years. They always made wine approachable, and something to enjoy and share. So, if you put away a bottle somewhere years ago, bring it out on the 26th and have fun!

I think cabin fever may be setting in up here in central New York, as we’ve had some guests in our tasting room this month, even when there was a mini-blizzard, 35 mph wind gusts, and/or temperatures below zero. Thanks to all the folks who stopped in. Feel free to get out and visit Finger Lakes wineries and before you know it, spring will be here! This time of the year, it’s best to call ahead to be sure of the winery tasting rooms hours.

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery is open in 2022 by appointment for tastings and curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

