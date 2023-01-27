Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: The numbers of turning grapes into wine

We are about one-third of the way through winter, and it has been fairly mild here in the Finger Lakes, with not too much snow. The dormant grape vines are resting, except for a single-digit cold spell before Christmas, and temperatures have been seasonal or a little warmer than average. So, from a grape grower perspective, Mother Nature has been good to us so far in 2023. I hope I didn’t jinx myself; time will tell.

Around the first of February I’ll get out in the vineyard and check the hardiness of the grapevine buds. I’ll cut some canes from last year’s growth, bring them in the winery and let them warm up. Then, with a razor blade, I will slice through the bud gradually, looking to see some green living tissue. Each grapevine bud has three growing points, commonly known as primary, secondary and tertiary buds. The primary bud is the most fruitful, the secondary bud is sort of like a backup, not very fruitful, and the tertiary bud is a bud of last resort, no fruit but shoot growth to keep the vine alive in the spring. Winter subzero episodes can kill off the primary bud, and if severe enough, will damage all the buds. If the winter remains mild, I expect minimal bud damage. I’ll let you know what I find next month.

On Jan. 10 I attended an online seminar hosted by Cornell University, Penn State and Virginia Tech called “Common Winter Pruning Mistakes." The presenters provided good information on the do's and don’ts of pruning dormant grapevines. Participants were from all over the U.S., and good practical information was presented. It is always important to review processes you have been doing for a long time, pick up new tips and understand the science behind your experiences.

The largest grape and wine conference in the United States, the Unified Grape and Wine Symposium, was held in Sacramento, California, Jan. 24-26. Locally, we will have the BEVNY 2023 (Business, Enology and Viticulture of New York) in Syracuse on March 28-30. This month I finished all annual required reporting and wine excise tax payments to the federal and state governments, state highway sign permits and state business filing requirements. Lots of paperwork — actually, some reporting is automated and is done online!

We have seen some traffic in our tasting room here in early January: folks celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and just wanting to get out. Local customers, and some from Syracuse, Rochester and even the New York City area. Our guests can look out the tasting room window and see our vineyard, and they also can look through the winery door windows and see the barrels on racks and the stainless tanks full of wine.

We often get questions about how many grapes you need to make wine. Years ago, I did write down the winemaking numbers to share with our visitors. It takes about 1 ton of white grapes to produce 150 gallons of wine; white grapes are crushed then the juice is pressed out and we begin fermentation. The process is the same for rosé wine, except we use red grapes. For red wines, we get about 165 gallons of wine from a ton of grapes. The increased yield is because we crush the red grapes, then begin fermentation on the skins and press them out anywhere from seven to 14 days later. During the fermentation time more juice is extracted from the skins, increasing the yield at pressing. For all wines there are some yield losses during racking (moving the wine from tank to tank), barrel aging, filtering and bottling. Therefore, this makes approximately 720 bottles per ton of white grapes and 800 bottles per ton of red grapes. Our oak-aged wines are done in 59-gallon (225-liter) white oak barrels. From each barrel we get about 25 cases, which is 300 bottles. A final calculation: One bottle of white wine requires about 2.64 pounds of grapes, and one bottle of red wine needs 2.40 pounds of grapes. The bottom line is it certainly takes a lot of grapes to make a bottle of wine!

Winter is a wonderful time to get out to the Finger Lakes wine country! Tasting rooms are not too crowded and you can sample new wines and visit with winery staff to learn more about how wines are made! It is a good idea to call ahead to check tasting room hours.