Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: The season marches on

Mother Nature turned up the heat this grape growing season! Lots of 90-degree days, plenty of humidity and a fair amount of rain. The high temperatures and plentiful rain help the vines grow quickly.
According to our friends at the Finger Lakes Grape Program, we are about one week ahead of our long-term average of growing degree days. Growing degree days are calculated by adding the degrees above 50 degrees Fahrenheit each day during the season. For our grapes here in central New York, just over 2,500 growing degree days is our long-term average for the entire season. As of July 7, we were at 1,018, a great number since it’s early and we have a lot of warm weather yet to come. On the downside, the warm, humid and wet weather promotes mildew growth on the vines.
To minimize the mildew at CJS Vineyards, we use a vertical shoot positioning trellis system in the vineyard. As the vine canopy grows, we raise up “catch wires," two on each side of the row. The wires hold (catch) the foliage upright, exposing the clusters to the sun and allowing good air circulation throughout the canopy and the grapes. When the wires get up to their top position and the vine keeps growing up, the canopy will fall over and shade the grapes. So before that happens, we hedge the excessive growth to prevent it. We use hedge trimmers and cut off growth above the top catch wires, and we also pull off some leaves near the grape clusters to prevent shading. So, we’ve been very busy in the vineyards the past few weeks.
It is almost time to do a crop estimation to determine what we can expect to pick and make into wine this fall. Crop estimation is done somewhere around 1,100 to 1,200 growing degree days. At this point the grape cluster is about 50% of its final weight. So we weigh an “average” cluster, then count the number of clusters on a vine and multiply by the number of fruiting vines, and then double it for the anticipated full weight. This is far from perfect, but it gets us close. The future may bring automated computer estimation — just drive through the vineyard with your smartphone on your tractor, and the app will do all the work. Seriously, this scenario is being considered by some of the university’s extension groups involved in viticulture.
There is a Grower and Winemaker Town Hall virtual meeting series being presented by Cornell AgriTech, Virginia Tech and the Penn State Extension in collaboration with viticulture and enology extension programs at Ohio State University, University of Maryland, Rutgers University, North Carolina State University, University of Georgia, University of Tennessee, Mississippi State University, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Colorado State University, New Mexico State University, University of Nebraska, Iowa State University, Purdue University, University of Minnesota, Michigan State University, and University of Wisconsin. It will have one section for viticulture and another section for enology. There will be four meetings from July through September. I look forward to attending the first meeting next week.
There is lots of cooperation between extension programs to improve grape growing and winemaking in the United States, and that’s a good thing for us grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes.
We’re still doing some bottling in the winery, emptying out oak barrels and large tanks that will be used again in a few months. We’ve ordered some oak barrels for the upcoming harvest, and it’s interesting. The cooper is having trouble getting trucks to make deliveries in September. I guess the economy is really picking up and there is a lot of competition for trucking. Soon it will be time to check out all the harvest and grape processing equipment. We’ll clean and paint the press, test the bladder, test the crushing and destemming machine, and make sure the pumps are in good order. Then we’ll look at ordering rice hulls for the pressing process, and yeast for fermentation. Harvest will be here before we know it!
Meanwhile, now is a good time to get out and visit Finger Lakes vineyards and wineries. They’ll have many new world-class wines coming out from recent vintages. It is a good idea to call the winery ahead of time to check on their hours and tasting format.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius.