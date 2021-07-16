Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: The season marches on

It is almost time to do a crop estimation to determine what we can expect to pick and make into wine this fall. Crop estimation is done somewhere around 1,100 to 1,200 growing degree days. At this point the grape cluster is about 50% of its final weight. So we weigh an “average” cluster, then count the number of clusters on a vine and multiply by the number of fruiting vines, and then double it for the anticipated full weight. This is far from perfect, but it gets us close. The future may bring automated computer estimation — just drive through the vineyard with your smartphone on your tractor, and the app will do all the work. Seriously, this scenario is being considered by some of the university’s extension groups involved in viticulture.