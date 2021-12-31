Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: The year in wine

We can say goodbye to 2021, another different and strange year. From a grape-growing perspective, just one word sums up the season: wet!

But from a winemaker’s view, the harvest was decent, and the new wines from this year are really pretty good. Business-wise, the COVID-19 pandemic lowered the number of people that visited our tasting room in 2021 — better than in 2020, but not back to levels seen in the past decade. In the vineyard, we got all of our pre-winter jobs completed, some posts and wire were replaced, and we got the graft unions mulched to protect them from the upcoming cold weather. Then, about 5 inches of snow came and helped settle the straw mulch.

Our next vineyard project will be pruning the dormant vines, which involves removing most of the growth from the previous season. After a freeze the grapevine leaves drop in the fall, and there is no transfer of sugars or starches from the canes to the roots, therefore the vine is dormant. As a small vineyard we typically prune in late winter or early spring, when the likelihood of sub-zero weather has passed. Large vineyards have to prune earlier to get it all done before the spring warm-up. Grapevines need to experience temperatures between 30 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Only then can they start a new season of growth. So we actually need cold weather to allow the vines to begin growing in the spring. However, we don’t want to see temperatures much below zero.

Native grapes in the Northeast — concord, Niagara and catawba (called Vitis labrusca) — can survive colder winter temperatures than European varieties such as pinot noir, riesling and cabernet franc (called Vitis vinifera). The European vines are not as cold-hardy. Hybrid grapes like Cayuga white, chambourcin and traminette are somewhere in between the native and European varieties, and can tolerate excursions slightly below zero. The University of Minnesota hybrids — marquette, frontenac and la crescent — can survive 20 below zero or lower. All of these varieties are grown in the Finger Lakes today, so growers and winemakers always hope for a milder winter. As of Christmas day, December has been mild, with just a little bit of snow. Let’s see what Mother Nature does in 2022.

Winter is also a good time to repair equipment for next season, and prepare for any spring planting in the vineyard. We ordered vines from a New York nursery last summer to replant some chambourcin vines that we lost over the years, and expect them next April.

We saw a fair amount of people stop into the tasting room this fall — many out-of-state guests and lots of local people too. Mask mandates were gone and things looked like they might be getting back to normal, but then another COVID-19 variant showed up and we took a step backward. Let’s all hope we turn the corner for good in 2022, and get back to the way it was.

Our fermentations of the 2021 wines are complete. We’re aging them and will be setting up bottling campaigns in 2022. This is sort of a quiet time in the winery, allowing us to plan for 2022. There will also be grape-growing conferences and exhibitions coming in the first quarter of 2022. Some will be in person, some virtual, like the Eastern Viticulture and Enology Forum Webinar in January, and some in a hybrid format that we will see at BEVNY (Business, Enology, and Viticulture in New York) 2022 in March. Wineries also have a myriad of reporting for federal and state authorities. Big wineries do this year-round and smaller operations like CJS Vineyards only have to report annually in January. So I know what I’ll be doing after New Year’s!

If you’re looking for winter activities, this a great time to visit wineries here in the Finger Lakes. Tasting rooms are not as crowded as in the summer and fall. Often you can spend time with the owners and winemakers to get a firsthand understanding of their wines and what goes into producing them. Let’s all ring in the new year with some local Finger Lakes wine of course! Happy new year and best wishes for a healthy 2022. Cheers!

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room open through the holiday season by appointment and for curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

