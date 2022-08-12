Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Vines loving this heat

It was a really warm July, and August is starting out hot — the grapevines love it! Lots of 90-degree days, and some cooler nights.

We’ve had just enough rain to fend off a drought, so grapevine growth and ripening are moving right along at a rapid pace. The hot, drier weather is great because it doesn’t promote mildew growth, which is often a problem in the Finger Lakes. Last summer the constant rain was a real issue for grape growers, so thank you Mother Nature!

This time of the year we are seeing Japanese beetles in the vineyard. For an established vineyard, they are not really a problem, but more of a cosmetic issue. In a newly planted vineyard, it is a definite problem where a beetle infestation can defoliate young vines, killing them off! This year we planted some new vines, and put them in grow tubes, so we spray inside the grow tubes to protect the new vines. Last month I mentioned that several weeks after grape bloom, the grape berries become resistant to both powdery and downy mildew. That has happened; however, we still need to be on the lookout for mildew infestation on the grape leaves. Severe mildew on the vines can lead to defoliation, which will cause crop/vine loss. Local grape growers and winemakers are hoping for continued warm and dry weather into the early fall.

At CJS Vineyards we recently finished a crop estimation for the upcoming harvest. This is done about halfway through the growing season. We weigh some grape clusters, expecting the weight will double by harvest, then multiply by the number of clusters on the vine, then multiply by the number of vines in the vineyard. This is a rough estimate — change is possible depending on the weather, but at least it is a good starting point for harvest planning and winemaking preparation. In August, we make sure vineyard equipment is in good shape for harvest duties.

Since 2017 we've had five harvests come in with fairly good yields, letting us produce a lot of great wines. So Finger Lakes wineries are still bottling wines from past vintages. In July we released our 2019 Pinot Noir, and this month we will be releasing a dry red blend of Marquette and Frontenac (two University of Minnesota cold climate hybrids) from the 2018 harvest. A semi-dry and semi-sweet riesling from 2021 are also coming out. So there is always bottling to do as we plan ahead for this year’s winemaking.

We will calculate tank, barrel, yeast and yeast nutrient requirements. Orders are placed with our suppliers for delivery in time for harvest. We use different yeasts for the many wine varietals we produce. Yeasts come from around the world — there are two major types of wine yeasts, saccharomyces and non-saccharomyces, and probably more than 100 different strains. We use both in our winemaking operations, including a mixture of the two types, for a total of six different yeast strains. The choice is based on the winemaker’s experience. Over time, winemakers learn what strains work best for the grapes they use and the style of wine they produce. I counted 78 different yeasts in our supplier catalog, some recommended for white and rosé, and others for red wines. Constant improvement of fermentation practices can help winemakers make consistent wines from year to year, even though the grapes are slightly different each harvest.

Many visitors came through our tasting room in July, from New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Ohio and Wisconsin. The farthest came from Germany, touring the U.S. on vacation. We’re still not back to pre-COVID-19 tasting room traffic, but hoping things get better soon. Summer is a great time to visit vineyards and wineries, check out the grapevine growth and see the clusters on the vine. Just about all grapes look green right now, but soon they will start “veraison," a French term for the period when the grape berry starts to ripen and soften. The sugars begin to rise and the acids fall in the berries, the grapes change color during this period, red grapes turn to a purple, deep red or almost black, and white grapes change to a yellow or golden color. This tells us harvest is only six to 12 weeks away, and we better get prepared!