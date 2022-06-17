Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Vines right about on schedule this year

Summer is approaching rapidly and since our grape vines have started their growth this season, we can assess what winter damage took place. This past winter we experienced a few sub-zero episodes, which can always inflict vine and future crop damage. Our Fosterville vineyard fared well; the Riesling vines look really good, but our Chambourcin vines are good and bad, some vines had very few buds survive and other vines look fine.

With a really wet summer and fall in 2021 the vines went into winter with water stress from the excessive rain, and on top of that we had a large crop. Depending on the location and microclimate of the vineyard, some spots in the Finger Lakes were damaged and others were not. One of the family vineyards in southern Cayuga county on Owasco Lake saw 30-50% reduction of live buds this year on the vinifera varieties. It can be challenging growing wine grapes in the Finger Lakes. Our new re-plant vines from this spring are doing great in their grow tubes and are about 12” tall already. The warmer weather in May really helped growth. We were several growing degree days behind in April, but by the end of May we gained several degree days and were ahead of an average year. So far early June has been cooler than average, so I suppose at this point in the growing season we are about right on schedule for a typical year. Remember, growing degree days are calculated by adding the degrees above 50 degrees Fahrenheit each day during the growing season. The other positive growing factor this year is the reduction in rainfall that we saw in 2021. We appear to be on an average track for rain in 2022, and that’s a good thing.

We are busy in the vineyards right now shoot thinning and suckering the vines. Grape vines can be very prolific and develop lots of shoots and grapes. So, to improve the quality of this year’s crop we remove some of the shoots, leaving about six to 10 shoots per linear foot of trellis wire. This does several things: increasing sunlight to the leaves and clusters, helps develop the fruit, improving airflow through the canopy reduces disease pressure and balancing the amount of fruit with the vegetative canopy. The balanced vine has just the right number of leaves to support healthy growth to the corresponding amount of grape clusters. Suckering is the removal of new growth from the base of the vine. Vines want to survive so they often develop lots of new growth at their soil base. However, allowing all this new growth to happen will take resources away from the rest of the vine and the crop. Both these processes are done by hand in our vineyards and the hard work now will pay off later in the season with ripe disease-free grapes!

The spotted lantern fly is still in the news, with recent sightings in New York City, Long Island and Port Jervis. If you see any of these pests, please report it. You can get information about this invasive species and watch a YouTube video about them on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s website https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/113303.html

As we approach the summer solstice in North America on June 21, we will see the start of the summer tourist season here in the Finger Lakes. We have seen visitors in our tasting room this spring from neighboring states, the state Thruway corridor and local guests. I think people will be glad to get out this summer after two years of pandemic closures, and cancellations. To be prepared for the summer season we continue to bottle wines from past vintages, allowing our guests to try a variety of new wines in different styles and tastes. Along with traditional Finger Lakes vinifera wines like Riesling, Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, a wide variety of inter-specific grapes (also known as hybrid grapes) such as Cayuga White, Noiret, Corot Noir, Chambourcin, Frontenac and Marquette are grown here and make fantastic wines!

When you visit winery tasting rooms of course try the varieties that made the Finger Lakes famous and then also check out some of the newer grape varieties. You may be pleasantly surprised by the taste and quality of these new sustainable interspecific grape wines. Enjoy the good weather with good wine!

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery is open in 2022 by appointment for tastings and curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0