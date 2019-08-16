July was warm and dry; we went almost two weeks with one rain event of .34 inches! This was really great after the wet, cool May-June we had.
The National Weather Service predicts August, September and October will be warmer than average this year — again, great news for grape growers and winemakers. This time of the growing season all grapes are green, then they begin to ripen: Red wine grapes start to darken to a deep red or purple, and white wine grapes change to a golden yellow color.
The French call this “véraison,” a change in the vine life cycle. The grape berry stops growing at this period and begins to soften, sugars start to accumulate in the berry and the acid levels drop. Individual grape varieties have different time frames from véraison to harvest. So harvest will be anywhere from late August to early November here in the Finger Lakes wine region.
Warmer-than-normal and dry weather would be terrific for the crop. Rain and cool temperatures can cause more issues with mildew and rot to the grapes, which is detrimental to good winemaking. All grape growers and winemakers are hoping for a warm, dry fall. Let’s hope Mother Nature cooperates.
Wineries saw a busy July, with lots of visitors and vacationers. While entertaining all of these guests, planning and preparation is going on for the upcoming harvest.
Winery and vineyard equipment like crushing-de-stemming machines, presses and grape harvesters are cleaned, painted, tested and maintained, as they are only used during harvest time every year. Winemakers order yeasts that are used to ferment the grape juice into wine. Specific strains of yeast have been developed over the years that work for various wine types; whites and roses may use one type of yeast while dry red wines may use a different variety.
Then we have yeast nutrients. These provide nitrogen to yeast to promote cell growth and the uptake of sugar. Remember, the little yeast cells change grape sugar into alcohol, giving us wine! Healthy yeast cells are critical for a good fermentation. One important measure is YAN (yeast available nitrogen) in the freshly pressed juice to determine what nitrogen requirements will be needed to complete fermentation. We also test the sugar levels (brix) and the titratable acidity (TA), and measure the acidity or alkalinity in the juice (pH).
Winemakers do a lot of testing of the juice before we start winemaking; some bigger wineries do this testing on site, and others send the juice sample to a lab that specializes in grape juice and wine analysis. Knowing what you’re starting with in the winemaking process can help you make a more consistent wine year after year.
Wineries have typically ordered any oak barrels they will need for this upcoming harvest and can expect delivery in early September. The bottling lines are still running to get older vintages ready for drinking, and also to free up tank space and barrels for this year’s wine. Things are starting to come together, and véraison is the signal for the hard work ahead! Meanwhile, check out the ripening grapes and the pre-harvest activities at your local Finger Lakes wineries, and you can taste some world-class wines at the same time.