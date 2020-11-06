Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Weather good for vineyard, tasting room

October is over, our harvest ended early this year due to the hot, dry summer, and then the rains came. We picked up about 2 inches of rain in late September, and almost 4 inches in October. I guess Mother Nature was making up for the near-drought period in July and August. Lack of a hard freeze and generous rain is very beneficial to the vines after the grapes were harvested and before the vines go dormant. During the post-harvest period, vines prepare for the upcoming winter and next year’s crop by taking up nutrients in the root system. Currently, the vines are progressing through senescence (plant cell aging) and the eventual end to photosynthesis, when the leaves change colors from green to yellow. So the weather since harvest has been good, but soon we will have temperatures drop below 30 degrees, the leaves will fall off and the vineyard will take on a winter appearance. We have a month or two before we have to start thinking about pruning.

All of this year’s wines are finishing up primary fermentation, the process of yeast turning the grape sugar into alcohol. As the fermentation comes to a close, we will transfer the wine from one vessel to another (racking), leaving behind the sediment called “gross lees.” The gross lees are grape skins, some seeds and maybe some small stems, too. The racking process helps clarify the wine. There is a percentage of yield lost from the gross lees. Some large wineries are able to filter the gross lees to recover some of the lost wine. Later in the wine aging process, we will rack again and remove the lighter sediment that has settled called the “fine lees,” made up of expired yeast cells. All of this racking clears up the wine before it is ready to be bottled. For our oak barrel-aged red wines and some of our whites, we do a secondary fermentation called a “malolactic” fermentation. The wine is inoculated with a malolactic culture near the end of the primary fermentation. This is done to change the naturally occurring malic acid in grapes to lactic acid, which reduces the acidity of a wine and slightly increases the pH. It can soften the wine on our palate, and also dampen some of the fruity characteristics of the aroma. Our barrel-aged reds will spend anywhere from 20 to 26 months in the barrel, allowing the tannins to soften and smooth out in the wine before we bottle.