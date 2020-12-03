Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Weather makes 2020 wines promising

November was on the dry side, and a real hard freeze didn’t arrive until mid-month, allowing the vines to “bulk up” for the upcoming winter — that is, they continued to photosynthesize, allowing nutrients to get into the root system long after the grapes were harvested. All of our vines are grafted to specialized rootstock to prevent disease. So it’s important we cover up the vine grafts to protect against winter cold. Subzero temperatures can affect the vines at the graft union, bringing on a disease called crown gall, which will kill the vine over time. If we cover up the graft union, we can prevent the onset of this disease. We use straw to insulate the graft union on our vines; in the past we used to “hill up” (pull dirt up over the graft) in the fall, and then in the spring pull the earth off the graft. With the straw, we find it easier to protect the vines and minimize the uncovering process, and then the straw decomposes and adds organic matter back to the vineyard.