Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Weather makes 2020 wines promising

Thanksgiving is behind us, and grape-growers and winemakers are thankful for this year’s harvest. A cool, wet spring that seemed to last forever turned into a hot, dry, almost drought summer and fall that was perfect for harvesting wine grapes. This certainly doesn’t happen every year, so our 2020 Finger Lakes wines will be super!
November was on the dry side, and a real hard freeze didn’t arrive until mid-month, allowing the vines to “bulk up” for the upcoming winter — that is, they continued to photosynthesize, allowing nutrients to get into the root system long after the grapes were harvested. All of our vines are grafted to specialized rootstock to prevent disease. So it’s important we cover up the vine grafts to protect against winter cold. Subzero temperatures can affect the vines at the graft union, bringing on a disease called crown gall, which will kill the vine over time. If we cover up the graft union, we can prevent the onset of this disease. We use straw to insulate the graft union on our vines; in the past we used to “hill up” (pull dirt up over the graft) in the fall, and then in the spring pull the earth off the graft. With the straw, we find it easier to protect the vines and minimize the uncovering process, and then the straw decomposes and adds organic matter back to the vineyard.
Those excellent new Finger Lakes 2020 wines are now aging in stainless steel tanks and oak barrels, and soon we will cold-stabilize them. This is a process where the young wines are chilled to just above the freezing point for an extended period. Potassium bitartrate (cream of tartar) is a naturally occurring substance in grapes that precipitates out of the wine solution as a crystal structure at colder temperatures. Cold stabilization helps to reduce the wine’s acidity and will prevent the crystals forming in a bottle of wine if customers place it in the refrigerator to chill before consumption. The crystals are harmless, but could be considered a cosmetic flaw in the wine. We all want happy wine consumers!
Table wines (10%-14% alcohol by volume) freeze at about 22 degrees Fahrenheit. Large wineries accomplish this cold stabilization process by using refrigerated tanks to drop the temperature down, but at our small winery, we move the wine to an outdoor, insulated barn and control the ambient temperature to keep the wines above their freezing point. After a few weeks, the potassium bitartrate crystals settle on the side and the bottom of the tanks and the wine at the low temperature is then pumped back into a tank in the winery, leaving the tartrates in the outside tanks. Fortunately, the cold Finger Lakes winters allow this method to work for us with minimal energy consumption.
Speaking to other Finger Lakes winery owners, we all saw lots of guests in our tasting rooms in November. People are excited to get out close to home and taste new wines in preparation for the holiday season. Customers also think wine makes a great gift, something we can share with others even if in a smaller group setting this year.
A little sparkling wine, a rosé, or a semi-dry Riesling are all great ways to start off a holiday dinner. With the main course, dry reds like pinot noir, cabernet franc, chambourcin, baco noir and dry whites like Riesling, chardonnay, Cayuga white or seyval go well with turkey, ham, beef or vegetables for our vegan and vegetarian friends. Maybe with your desert, a sweeter wine or port would hit the spot! While the weather holds, visit a local Finger Lakes winery and get ready for the holiday season.
So, to all our friends and readers, have a happy Hanukkah, merry Christmas and Kwanzaa, and let’s all pray that 2021 is a healthier, happier and better year for all of mankind.
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment, with tastings on the hour from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment on weekdays. The winery also offers curbside pickup and wine shipments. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape-growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!