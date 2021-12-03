Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: What comes after harvest

After a really wet season, we had a good harvest. We got all of our grapes in, and the vines had time to recuperate before a really hard freeze the first week of November.

We still have a few jobs to do in the vineyard before Old Man Winter settles in. We need to replace a few vineyard posts that have deteriorated over the years, and we will mulch the vine graft union to prepare for the upcoming cold weather. Many vineyards in the Finger Lakes (and other parts of the world, too) graft a specific vine to a phylloxera-resistant American rootstock. Phylloxera is the pesky soil louse that eats the grapevine roots, eventually killing the vine. Native American grape rootstocks are resistant to phylloxera, so that’s why we graft Vitis vinifera (European grape varieties) and hybrid vines to these American rootstocks.

If the winter temperatures fall much below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, the graft union on the vine is susceptible to a disease called crown gall, which will destroy the vine over time. To prevent this, we mulch the graft union to insulate it from subzero temperatures. Hilling dirt up around the union works well, or an alternative method is to cover the union with straw. At CJS Vineyards, we switched to the straw mulch method several years ago; we find it easier than hilling up and then removing the dirt in the spring. The straw eventually disintegrates by the next summer, adding organic matter into the vineyard soil. There is always something to do in the vineyard.

In the winery, we have new wines from this year’s grape harvest. Primary fermentation is complete, as the yeast did its job converting sugar to alcohol. There still is much to do before these new wines are ready to drink. Many of our wines, including dry reds and some of our dry whites, go through a winemaking process called a malolactic fermentation. This is accomplished by introducing malolactic bacteria into the new wine, which causes the malic acid in wine to be converted into lactic acid — no alcohol is produced by this fermentation. Malolactic fermentation improves the body and mouthfeel of the wine, as it softens the wine and lowers the acidity. A temperature around 70 degrees is ideal for malolactic fermentation, and it takes about three to four weeks to complete.

After this process, we will cold-stabilize our new wines by bringing the temperature down to 28 degrees for about two weeks. Cold stabilization will reduce the wine acidity and also remove potassium bitartrate crystals (cream of tartar) that are naturally occurring in wine and are harmless. They precipitate out of the wine at lower temperatures. This will keep the white wines looking clear after extended periods in the refrigerator. Actually, keeping wine in the refrigerator for a long time is not a good method for storage. Wines like to be stored in a cool, dark place at approximately 55 degrees, so a cellar or a closet works well. For serving wines, there is a great old rule of thumb that’s easy to remember: “45-55-65." Serve sparkling wines at 45 degrees, whites at 55 and reds at 65. The temperature where you enjoy your wines is a personal thing, so serve them at whatever temperature tastes best to you!

With the holidays coming, now is a great time to taste different wines for your festive celebrations and meals. The best way to taste wines is to visit several Finger Lakes wineries, because it’s difficult to tell what a wine tastes like from reading the label, or from a wine writer's review. A winery is also a great place to get suggestions for pairing food with the various wines. Also don’t forget that wine makes a great gift for the holidays — reds, whites and rosés of all different styles.

Thanks to all the visitors who stopped by our tasting room in 2021; it was a challenging year after the pandemic. To all of you readers, family and friends, happy Hanukkah, merry Christmas and Kwanzaa, and best wishes for a healthy, happy 2022.

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room open through the holiday season by appointment and for curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

