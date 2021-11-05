Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: What recent rainfall means for harvest

The 2021 harvest is in the books, and I’d say it was wet and wild. After record rainfall in July and August, it looked like we were back on track in September, but then we had a surprise 8.05 inches of rain by Oct. 26 at our Fosterville vineyard. A nor’easter brought almost 3 inches in a 12-hour period, just to make things really soggy.

Fortunately, we had just finished bringing in cabernet franc, the last of our grapes for 2021. It was a challenge earlier in the month, scheduling picking in between the rainy wet weather and the occasional dry day. On the plus side, our yields per acre were higher this year, as the profuse rains caused grape berries to be bigger and juicier than normal.

On the downside, the excess moisture diluted the sugar levels in the grapes, and acid levels were down slightly, but lower acid can be a good thing. To make a table wine between 10% and 14% alcohol by volume, we need the grapes to have a suitable amount of sugar. In cool climate grape-growing regions like the Finger Lakes and northern Europe, some years we get low sugar levels like the 2021 harvest. We can then chaptalize, a process where sugar is added to the grape juice before fermentation, allowing the yeast to convert the grape sugar and the added sugar to a reasonable level of alcohol in the finished wines. This technique was suggested in 1801 by Jean-Antoine Chaptal, a French chemist and physician, in his book “L’Art de Faire les Vins” ("Art of Making Wines").

In warm climate grape-growing regions of the world, like California and South America, they can have the opposite problem: too much sugar and not enough acid in the grape juice. Their remedies include dealcoholization (removing alcohol from the wine) and acidification (adding citric acid to the wine) to improve the wine. No matter where in the world you grow grapes to make wine, there are always challenges.

It’s nice if we have some warm, sunny, frost-free weather in the fall after harvest to allow the vines to better prepare for winter. Eventually the vine begins to senesce, the leaves turn yellow and fall off, and the vine enters into a period of dormancy. Other than some stress from excess water, the vines should be in good shape going into winter this year. Grapevines require a winter period of chilling before they awaken in the spring when daily temperatures reach about 50 degrees Fahrenheit and begin their cycle all over again.

The holidays are rapidly approaching, with Thanksgiving right around the corner. Wine is the perfect match for turkey, yams, cranberries, green beans and pumpkin pie! Whether you prefer red, white or rosé wines, they all can accompany the Thanksgiving meal. Some personal favorites for Thanksgiving are dry reds: cabernet franc, pinot noir, chambourcin, Rieslings in all styles (dry, semi-dry, semi-sweet) and chardonnays in oak or stainless. Also, don’t be afraid to check out lesser-known varieties like baco noir, Cayuga white, Frontenac, grüner veltliner, Lemberger, marquette, noiret, seyval and vidal. There are so many great wines produced in the Finger Lakes!

I’ve recently seen some news articles about shortages for the upcoming holiday season. However, I think that Finger Lake wineries are in good shape to provide you with world-class wines right here in your own backyard. So get out to visit local wineries and taste the wines! Happy Thanksgiving, cheers!

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment and for curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com or call (315) 730-4619.

