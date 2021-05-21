Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: What sustainable viticulture means

We started out with a warm spell in April and early May that caused the grapevine buds to break (open up) the first week of May. This is more typical or normal than what we saw in 2018-2020. In those three years, we were anywhere from one to two weeks late in bud break. Then Mother Nature played a little trick on us and got unseasonably cold, which sort of put the brakes on shoot growth. Today’s weather report looks great for the next week, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, which should get us back on track. The vines look good, with a little green growth and not much in the way of winter damage, as it was a fairly mild winter, with only one day of below-zero temperatures. We’ve seen a bit of rain lately, April was close to normal rainfall, and as of mid-May we’ve received almost 2 inches of rain in the Fosterville vineyard. This welcome rain is making up for the near-drought conditions of the 2020 growing season.