Finger Lakes Wines and Grapes: Wineries preparing safe tasting room experience

Wineries are trying to survive in this coronavirus world. This applies to wineries and vineyards around the country: New York, Washington, California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, etc. We’ve had to adapt our sales and marketing practices since we can’t have customers come in and taste wine. Most Finger Lakes wineries are offering curbside pickup and delivery/shipping. Fortunately, the central New York and Finger Lakes regions were able to reopen from the New York State on PAUSE order, for phase one, on May 15. If things go well and the virus is contained, wineries possibly may start up tastings again at phase three, which could occur at the earliest on June 12. So I think winemakers are hoping the warmer weather and COVID-19 strategies in place allow us all to safely get back to business “as usual." Although I’m not quite sure what that will look like yet. Wineries are developing plans for reopening their tasting rooms to incorporate safety and health protocols to assure customers and employees a safe visit and good experience. Bigger wineries may start with outdoor tasting areas, spread apart. Our winery is very small, so we may initially start out with scheduled tastings on the hour and ask visitors to call ahead for an appointment. To avoid people touching common surfaces, our tasting lists have been printed on paper for one-time use, as we encourage customers to take the list with them so they remember which wines they liked. Then, between tastings, we will be able to sanitize the counter tops, door handles and bathroom areas, ready for the next group. Certain wine trail organizations around the country and in the Finger Lakes have come up with ideas on how to do tastings and keep everyone safe, so there are a lot of people looking at how to operate in this new environment. I’m confident we will be able to welcome tourists to wine country this summer, and provide a healthy, happy experience to all.