Fingerlakes Mall: Events springing up include Speed World, Easter Bunny

Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes the Easter Bunny! Visit with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in Center Court beginning March 28 and running through April 11. We will also be posting details soon about our annual Easter Egg Hunt on our website at fingerlakesmall.com. The Easter Bunny arrives at Bass Pro on Saturday, April 4. You can visit basspro.com for its Easter Bunny and children’s event schedule for the Easter season.

Bass Pro Shops' annual Spring Fishing Classic begins March 12 and runs through April 1. They will be offering free fishing seminars and workshops. On Saturday, March 21, you can trade in your new or used rod or reel and receive a coupon to use toward the purchase of a new one. All rods and reels that are traded in will be donated to youth groups during the annual Gone Fishing event. The last weekend of the event, March 28 and 29, is Kids Weekend. There will be fishing workshops for children and fun activities such as the catch-and-release pond with live fish, free photo downloads and a free craft. The first 100 kids to fish at the pond and get a photo download will receive a free fish-shaped tackle box. Visit basspro.com or fingerlakesmall.com for the full schedule of workshops and events.

For more information on any of our stores or events, visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find flyers for our events, sales, store hours, contact information and more. If there is an event you would like to see or bring to the mall, please email me at marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.

Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0