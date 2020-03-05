Fingerlakes Mall: Events springing up include Speed World, Easter Bunny

Rediscover the Fingerlakes Mall! We offer much more than your average mall. We are home to J.C. Penney, Bass Pro Shops, Great Outdoors and the family-owned Track Cinema, and we also offer over 20 unique, small businesses. They offer a variety of products and services that are hard to find elsewhere.
Speed World is returning to the Fingerlakes Mall! In his fourth year of organizing the event, Jim Olin said this year will have many of our favorites from previous years. You can look forward to seeing the Land of Legends Raceway as the main attraction, along with vehicles from South Butler Nostalgia Drags, safety gear from Highside Racewear and a new sponsor, Friendly Ford of Geneva. There are also a lot of fun activities such as the RC Demo Derby, the pin-up contest and the Kids Power Wheels Racing event. So join us on Saturday and Sunday, March 7 and 8, beginning at 9 a.m. both days and taking place throughout the entire mall.
Kids Zone events have returned to J.C. Penney. This free event is open to the public and occurs on the second Saturday of the month from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On March 14, stop in and create your own Magical Guardian Door Ornament. April’s event has "Trolls World Tour"-themed crafts. Celebrate everyone’s favorite hero, mom, in May with their "My Mom, My Hero"-themed crafts. Parents will receive a special 10% off coupon to shop in the store for that day.
Stop into the Friends Helping Friends Food Pantry from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, for their first ever game night. Some of the games available are Twister Ultimate, Monopoly, Clue, Battleship, card games and more! The cost is only $1 per person, and there will also be popcorn, fresh-baked cookies and drinks available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit their spring gardening kit giveaway.
Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes the Easter Bunny! Visit with the Easter Bunny from 1 to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in Center Court beginning March 28 and running through April 11. We will also be posting details soon about our annual Easter Egg Hunt on our website at fingerlakesmall.com. The Easter Bunny arrives at Bass Pro on Saturday, April 4. You can visit basspro.com for its Easter Bunny and children’s event schedule for the Easter season.
Bass Pro Shops' annual Spring Fishing Classic begins March 12 and runs through April 1. They will be offering free fishing seminars and workshops. On Saturday, March 21, you can trade in your new or used rod or reel and receive a coupon to use toward the purchase of a new one. All rods and reels that are traded in will be donated to youth groups during the annual Gone Fishing event. The last weekend of the event, March 28 and 29, is Kids Weekend. There will be fishing workshops for children and fun activities such as the catch-and-release pond with live fish, free photo downloads and a free craft. The first 100 kids to fish at the pond and get a photo download will receive a free fish-shaped tackle box. Visit basspro.com or fingerlakesmall.com for the full schedule of workshops and events.
For more information on any of our stores or events, visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find flyers for our events, sales, store hours, contact information and more. If there is an event you would like to see or bring to the mall, please email me at marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.