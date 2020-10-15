Fingerlakes Mall: New restaurant, trick-or-treating and more coming soon

Rediscover the Fingerlakes Mall! We are more than just your average enclosed shopping center. In addition to large tenants such as Bass Pro Shops and the Great Outdoors RV Superstore, we have over 20 unique, small businesses. These stores offer a large variety of products and services that are difficult to find elsewhere.
The Fingerlakes Mall is excited to announce that in November, we will have a new restaurant opening in the Food Court. They will be offering pizza, hot and cold subs, and a variety of daily specials prepared by an experienced chef. We will post updates on our website, fingerlakesmall.com, as they become available. We also want to let our customers know that Bark By Beth has moved from its previous location by J.C. Penney to a much larger location in the Great Outdoors wing across from our Conference Center.
The health and safety of our shoppers, tenants, employees and everyone in the community is our priority. We would like to remind you of a few of the guidelines we have in place during COVID-19:
• We require all customers, store employees and mall employees to wear protective masks or cloth face coverings at all times, unless seated to eat, while within the mall.
• Please exercise social distancing when possible. Markers are placed throughout the mall as a reminder, and our dining and seating areas have been spaced out for proper social distancing as well.
• Mall employees and store employees are checked daily for COVID-related symptoms and are told to stay home in case of illness or any symptoms of COVID.
• We are regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched areas and particularly busy areas, such as restrooms, door handles, seating areas, tables and dining areas.
We have some great events coming to the Fingerlakes Mall. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the front parking lot, we have the 315 Car Meet. Anyone is welcome to enter their vehicle into the show for $5 per vehicle, or $2 for senior citizens, veterans or active military. All proceeds are being donated to a local cause. The event is free for the public to attend and view the cars. Please contact Steven at (315) 651-7280 or David at (315) 651-7144 for more information.
On Halloween, dress up in your best Halloween costume and come trick-or-treat in the mall parking lot from 2 to 5 p.m. This free and family-friendly Trunk or Treat event is being offered by Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County as a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. No registration is needed, but masks and social distancing are required at the event. If you would like to dress up your car and help distribute candy, or for more information, please contact Meeghan from Friends Helping Friends at (315) 604-8603.
We know that many vendor and craft events have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we would like to help. Every weekend from now through the end of December, including our annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair taking place on Dec. 5-6, we are offering vendors and crafters free space rental. This is also a chance for nonprofit organizations to do fundraising, look for volunteers and promote yourselves. If you would like to register or would like more information, please contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
Whether you are an established business looking to move or expand, or if you are planning to start a new business, we can help. We will meet with you, work with you and assist you with creating your business health and safety plan, and give you the necessary tools in this time of uncertainty.
For more information on any of our stores, events or business opportunities, please visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find flyers for our events, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and more. If there is an event you would like to see or bring to the mall, please contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.
