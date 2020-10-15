Fingerlakes Mall: New restaurant, trick-or-treating and more coming soon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Mall employees and store employees are checked daily for COVID-related symptoms and are told to stay home in case of illness or any symptoms of COVID.

• We are regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched areas and particularly busy areas, such as restrooms, door handles, seating areas, tables and dining areas.

We have some great events coming to the Fingerlakes Mall. From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the front parking lot, we have the 315 Car Meet. Anyone is welcome to enter their vehicle into the show for $5 per vehicle, or $2 for senior citizens, veterans or active military. All proceeds are being donated to a local cause. The event is free for the public to attend and view the cars. Please contact Steven at (315) 651-7280 or David at (315) 651-7144 for more information.

On Halloween, dress up in your best Halloween costume and come trick-or-treat in the mall parking lot from 2 to 5 p.m. This free and family-friendly Trunk or Treat event is being offered by Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County as a safe alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating. No registration is needed, but masks and social distancing are required at the event. If you would like to dress up your car and help distribute candy, or for more information, please contact Meeghan from Friends Helping Friends at (315) 604-8603.