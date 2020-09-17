Fingerlakes Mall: Reopening safely and reaching out to businesses, nonprofits

• Employees are checked daily for any COVID-19-related symptoms and temperatures are taken at the start of their shifts.

• We have worked with all of our stores to ensure that they are following all New York state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well.

Fingerlakes Mall is a family-friendly and community-focused facility. We know that many businesses and nonprofits have suffered due to COVID-19, causing the loss of business and cancellation of many fundraising events and opportunities. We want to reach out to the business community and let you know that we are here to help in any way we can. Nonprofit organizations are welcome to set up a table to promote themselves, look for volunteers or fundraise at no charge. We are also able to assist you with holding events, and we have a variety of spaces within the mall to hold your event in. Please reach out to me for more information.