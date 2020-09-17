Fingerlakes Mall: Reopening safely and reaching out to businesses, nonprofits

The Fingerlakes Mall was given permission to reopen to the public on July 10. Savannah Bank never closed. Bass Pro Shops and the Great Outdoors RV Superstore all followed the various phases of the mandates set forth by New York state and are going strong. Many of our other stores and businesses are now open, and have a health and safety plan in place. We have also welcomed two new businesses, Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Magic Circle Entertainment. We have also welcomed back Spirit Halloween, which has returned for its 12th year at the mall.
The health and safety of everyone in the community is our No. 1 priority. Here are just a few of the measures that we have in place to keep our shoppers, business owners and employees safe:
• All customers, store employees and mall employees are required to wear protective masks or cloth face coverings.
• We are regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched areas and particularly busy areas such as restrooms, door handles, seating areas, tables and dining areas.
• We have added more hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall.
• Signage is posted throughout the mall to reinforce social distancing and mask wearing.
• Social distancing markers are placed throughout the mall and our dining and seating areas have been spaced out to allow for proper social distancing.
• Employees are checked daily for any COVID-19-related symptoms and temperatures are taken at the start of their shifts.
• We have worked with all of our stores to ensure that they are following all New York state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as well.
Fingerlakes Mall is a family-friendly and community-focused facility. We know that many businesses and nonprofits have suffered due to COVID-19, causing the loss of business and cancellation of many fundraising events and opportunities. We want to reach out to the business community and let you know that we are here to help in any way we can. Nonprofit organizations are welcome to set up a table to promote themselves, look for volunteers or fundraise at no charge. We are also able to assist you with holding events, and we have a variety of spaces within the mall to hold your event in. Please reach out to me for more information.
We have started bringing our events back to the mall as well. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, we are having a Classic Car Cruise in the front parking lot of the mall. The event is free and open to the public. Anyone is welcome to bring their “hot rod” and show it off. We will also have food trucks available, including the Irie Jamaican Queen with her variety of Jamaican food. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required at this event.
While the Classic Car Cruise takes place outside, we will also hold our Fall Craft & Vendor Fair inside from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday Sept. 19 and 20. We will have a variety of vendors including Pink Zebra, Thirty-One, Pure Romance, Mary Kay and many more, offering handmade jewelry, artwork, crafts, jams and more.
Whether you are an established business looking to move or expand, or if you are planning to start a new business, we can help. We will meet with you, work with you and assist you with creating your business health and safety plan and give you the necessary tools in this time of uncertainty.
For more information on any of our stores, events or business opportunities, please visit our website at fingerlakesmall.com. There you can find flyers for our events, sales flyers, store hours, contact information and more. If there is an event you would like to see or bring to the mall, please contact me at (315) 255-1188 or marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.
Renay Kelley is director of marketing for Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius. For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.
