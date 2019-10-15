Fingerlakes Mall store Ali's Variety Liquidation Center has changed its name and expanded its hours in advance of the holiday season.
Now known as Ali's Variety Bargain Center, the store offers new, used and refurbished merchandise on discount, including small appliances, baby items, bedding, furniture, clothes, electronics, jewelry, purses and pet items. Costumes and Halloween decorations are now available there as well.
The store is located near the food court of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius, and is open from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Thursdays.
For more information, visit facebook.com/alisbargaincenter.