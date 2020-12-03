Fingerlakes Mall to host craft fair this weekend

Fingerlakes Mall will host its annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, throughout the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

More than 60 vendors will sell items like Christmas decor, personalized gifts, homemade jewelry and more. The mall has also reached out to local nonprofits whose fundraising efforts have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the ones attending the fair will include the Fleming Volunteer Fire Department and auxiliary, VFW Post No. 1975 and the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation.

The fair takes place on the traditional weekend of Cayuga Community College's annual Craft Fair, which has been canceled this year.

All vendors, customers and employees are required to wear masks in the mall, and vendors will be spread out to encourage social distancing. Additionally, the mall will host a holiday performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in center court.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0