 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fingerlakes Mall to host craft fair this weekend
COMMUNITY

Fingerlakes Mall to host craft fair this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Fingerlakes Mall regular

Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius.

 The Citizen file

Fingerlakes Mall will host its annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, throughout the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

More than 60 vendors will sell items like Christmas decor, personalized gifts, homemade jewelry and more. The mall has also reached out to local nonprofits whose fundraising efforts have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the ones attending the fair will include the Fleming Volunteer Fire Department and auxiliary, VFW Post No. 1975 and the Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation.

The fair takes place on the traditional weekend of Cayuga Community College's annual Craft Fair, which has been canceled this year.

All vendors, customers and employees are required to wear masks in the mall, and vendors will be spread out to encourage social distancing. Additionally, the mall will host a holiday performance by the Sisterhood of the Traveling Broom from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in center court.

For more information, visit fingerlakesmall.com or call (315) 255-1188.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three
Lifestyles

How urban renewal in Auburn shaped me as an urbanist, part three

  • Updated

One warm summer’s day in 1974, when I was a college kid interning as a cub reporter at what was then known as the Auburn Citizen-Advertiser, I left the paper’s new building on Dill Street in downtown Auburn and walked three blocks to the City Hall on South Street to cover a meeting of the City Council — or, to be technically accurate, the Auburn Urban Renewal Agency, or AURA, which was an offshoot of the council.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common items people forget to pack for vacation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News