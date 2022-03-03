Fingerlakes Mall to host Speed World racing event

Finger Lakes Speed World will cruise through Fingerlakes Mall once again this weekend.
The event will feature cars from every racetrack in New York, including show cars, drift cars and dirt cars, on display in the mall and the former Great Outdoors RV Superstore there. Coordinator Robert Goodell is working with Fowler Farms, Friendly Dodge Ram Jeep, South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and Sampson No Prep Racing to present the event, the mall said in a news release.
Speed World will also feature a variety of vendors, an RC car demolition derby, RC car drag racing and Power Wheels racing.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 5 and 6, at the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
For more information, find "Finger Lakes Speed World" on Facebook, call (315) 651-9408 or visit fingerlakesmall.com.